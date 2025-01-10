To

The Members of Sigachi Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of SIGACHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows ended on that date, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31,2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Appropriateness of capitalization of costs included in Property Plant and Equipment/ Capital work in progress as per Ind AS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment. Our Audit procedures included the following: i. We understood from the management details of the projects in process. Refer to Note - 2.06 (Material Accounting Policies on Property, Plant and equipment), Note - 3 (Property, plant and equipment and Capital work-in progress) of the enclosed standalone financial statements. ii. Understood, evaluated and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls relating to capitalization of various costs incurred in relation to Property Plant and Equipment. During the year, the Company has incurred significant capital expenditure towards setting up of additional production plants at Dahej and Jhagadia. iii. Performed test of details with focus on those items that we considered significant due to their amount or nature and tested a sample of items capitalized during the year against Opening Balance of CWIP as on 1st April 2023 was Rs.3490.37 lakhs. During the year there was addition of Rs. 6613.96 lakhs to CWIP (including borrowing cost of Rs.140.92 lakhs) and capitalization of assets worth Rs.1047.88lakhs. underlying supporting documents to ascertain nature of costs and whether they meet the recognition criteria provided in the Ind AS 16, Property, Plant and Equipment in this regard. iv. Verified the other related costs including those incurred towards repairs and maintenance and debited to Statement of Profit and Loss, to ascertain whether these meet the criteria for capitalization.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No How our audit addressed the key audit matter The CWIP balance majorly includes below projects undertaken by the Company: v. Reviewed the managements procedure to review the periodic progress of the projects based on certification by the project management consultants and correspondent running bills submitted by the contractors. a) The Company is Expanding additional production plant unit Dahej & Jhagadia situated at Bharuch, Gujarat-393110, which will be used for production of Micro Crystalline Cellulose. vi. As it is a Qualifying Asset at the management discretion and the period of completion involves Substantial period of time the related Borrowing costs have been appropriately capitalized to the Capital work in progress according to the compliances mentioned in the Ind AS-23 (i.e., Borrowing Cost). b) The Company is expanding its capacity of Dahej Sez From 4800 MTPA to 6600 MTPA in Dahej and from 2750 MTPA To 6350 MTPA in Jhagadia Given the significance of the capital expenditure during the year, there is a risk that elements of costs that are ineligible for capitalization in accordance with the recognition criteria provided in Indian Accounting Standard 16 -Property, Plant and Equipment are capitalized and that costs that should have capitalized have been expensed. vii. Discussion of audit observations with the management/ accounts and finance team for clarification as and when required Our procedures as mentioned above did not identify any costs that had been inappropriately capitalized and that costs that should have capitalized have been expensed Since the amounts involved in the development of the above project was significant and material, the audit of the above area was considered to be a key audit matter for reporting purpose

2 Share Capital: Our Audit procedures included the following: Preferential Allotment of shares: i. Enquiry with those charged with the governance and The Company made an allotment of Convertible Equity share warrants which were in compliance of Sec 42(7) of the Companies Act, 2013(read with the respective rules) and in accordance with Chapter-V of SEBI(ICDR) Regulations 2018, on a preferential allotment basis consisting of 1,09,75,000 warrants of Rs.10 each at a premium of 251 per share amounting to 28,644.75 lakhs which was then spilt into the ratio of 10:1. the key managerial personnel about the procedure followed for issue of the Convertible Warrants ii. review of the minute books of • the board of directors and • shareholders; iii. Referred the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 The warrants were converted into equity shares in the two allotments as stated below: read with the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture Rules) 2014, as applicable to ascertain whether the same have been complied with; On 09th October 2023 the company made an allotment 1,60,51,900 equity shares of Rs.1/- each to non -promoters iv. Review of compliance with respect to applicable guidelines of SEBI regulations Group on conversion of 16,05,190 warrants at an issue price of Rs.261/- per share of Rs.10/- each. v. review of various e-forms submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the relevant rules; On 06th March 2024 the company made an allotment 47,18,080 equity shares of Rs.1/- each to non -promoters Group on conversion of 4,71,808 warrants at an issue price of Rs.261/- per share of Rs.10/- each. vi. review of valuation report issued by the registered valuer in accordance with the provisions of the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules 2017 for fair value for issue of the shares at the price at which theses equity shares were issued during the year Since the amount involved is material and significant, audit of above area was considered to be key audit matter for reporting purpose vii. appropriate disclosure in the financial statements in accordance with the IND AS, and the requirements of schedule III

3 Timing of Revenue recognition in the proper period as per Ind AS 115. Our audit procedures included the following: i. We evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of the relevant controls with respect to revenue recognition including those relating to cut off at year end; Refer to Note-2.14 (Material Accounting Policies on Revenue Recognition) and Note-24 (Revenue from operations) of the consolidated financial statements.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No How our audit addressed the key audit matter In accordance with Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, revenue from sale of goods is recognized when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer based on terms of sale. Revenue is measured at consideration to which an entity expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring promised goods or services to a customer, excluding amounts collected on behalf of third parties. The transaction price of the goods sold is net of variable consideration on account of various discounts offered by the company as part of contract. ii. We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"; iii. We performed substantive testing of revenue transactions, recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents which included customer order and directions, goods dispatch notes, shipping documents and customer acknowledgments as applicable; iv. We tested a sample of manual journal entries posted to revenue and assessed their appropriateness; We identified timing of revenue recognition in the proper period as a key audit matter since it involves higher assessed risk of material misstatement and is required to be recognized as per the requirements of applicable accounting framework. v. We tested, on a sample basis, specific revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether the revenue has been recognized in the appropriate financial period. Based on the above stated procedures, no significant exceptions were noted in revenue recognition.

4 Fair Valuation of Investments In accordance With IND AS-103(i.e., Business Combinations) Read with IND AS- 32/109(Financial Instruments) Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: • Reviewed the fair valuation reports provided by the management by involvement of internal specialist / external valuation experts. As at March 31,2024, the Company has made investments of Rs.100 crores as 2,88,00,000 Equity shares of Rs.10/- each of Trimax Bio Sciences Private Limited constituting 80% of paid up- Equity share Capital in Trimax Bio Sciences Private Limited which are measured at fair value as per Ind AS 109 read with Ind AS 113. • Review of Resolution passed in the board Meeting • Obtaining A Due Diligence report from the management. These investments are Level 3 investments as per the fair value hierarchy in Ind AS 113 (i.e., Fair value Measurement) and accordingly determination of fair value is based on a high degree of judgement and input from data that is not directly observable in the market. Further, the fair value is significantly influenced by the expected pattern of future benefits of the tangible assets of Trimax Bio Sciences Private Limited. Refer Note No: 04 of the Standalone financial statements. • Ascertained the Valuation in the books of accounts on account of Goodwill/Capital reserve. • Had a Briefing of the Share purchase Agreement entered between the parties. • Assessed the objectivity and competence of our internal expert and Companys internal/external specialists involved in the process. Reviewed the disclosures made by the Company in the financial statements. Since the amount involved is material and significant, audit of above area was considered to be key audit matter for reporting purpose.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management & Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements & Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management &Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management & Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i)planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii)to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020("the order"), issued by the Central government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by section 143(3) of the act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books of account

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India.

d) i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate)have been advanced or loaned or invested(either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

iii. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) The dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

f) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure-A

to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Sigachi Industries Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024.

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SIGACHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED of even date)

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

a) (A.) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B.) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from the financial institutions iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has made investments and has granted advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to Companies during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. a. A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to subsidiaries. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint ventures or associates.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any unsecured loans and unsecured advances in the nature of loans to parties other than subsidiaries as listed below. The Company has not stood guarantee or provided security to parties other than subsidiaries. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of interest free loans and advances in the nature of loans given, the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. In case of interest -bearing loans given, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the repayments or receipts have been regular. d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given and advances in the nature of loans given. e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. However, the company has appointed separate cost auditor for the purpose of Cost Audit. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues: a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below

Nature of the Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount Rs Crores (Including Penalty) Service Tax Act Service Tax & Penalty Service Tax & Penalty August 2014 to June 2017 5.59 Cr (Penalty -2.50 cr)

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company have not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has applied the money raised by way of term loans for the purpose which they were meant to be applied during the year. d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the companies Act 2013. f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the companies Act 2013. x. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of initial public offer is being applied for the purposes for which these were obtained. b) As per the information and explanations given to us, the company has made Preferential allotment of shares during the year and complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. The funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. xi. a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit. b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government in form No. ADT -4 for the period covered by our audit.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act. xiv. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. xvi. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. During the year there was resignation of the statutory auditor and the outgoing auditor has not raised any issues, objections and concerns and No Objection Certificate to that effect has been obtained. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. xx. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per our examination that the company has spent an amount of Rs.93,65,457/-towards Corporate Social Responsibility which is over and above the limit prescribed under sec 135 (5) companies act 2013. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. According to the information and explanation given to us, the financial statements of the subsidiary companies i.e., Sigachi US Inc. & Sigachi Mena Fezco are unaudited and the same are certified by the management. The financial statements of another subsidiary company i.e., Trimax Bio Sciences Private Limited are audited. As per the certification provided by the management as referred above & as per the audit report provided by the statutory auditor of Trimax Bio Sciences Private Limited, no qualifications or adverse remarks have been noted and hence clause 3(XXI) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure-B

to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Sigachi Industries Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SIGACHI INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.