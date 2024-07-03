iifl-logo-icon 1
Sigachi Industries Ltd Share Price

51.85
(0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:54:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.77
  • Day's High52.39
  • 52 Wk High95.9
  • Prev. Close51.51
  • Day's Low51.1
  • 52 Wk Low 43.35
  • Turnover (lac)207.92
  • P/E32.22
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value11.9
  • EPS1.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,728.92
  • Div. Yield0.19
Sigachi Industries Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Sigachi Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sigachi Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:15 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.71%

Non-Promoter- 1.58%

Institutions: 1.57%

Non-Institutions: 53.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sigachi Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.88

30.74

30.74

7.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

319.39

234.83

196.44

87.21

Net Worth

410.27

265.57

227.18

94.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

249.4

187.94

yoy growth (%)

32.7

Raw materials

-122.6

-99.01

As % of sales

49.15

52.68

Employee costs

-20.02

-16.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

48.96

37.11

Depreciation

-2.9

-2.31

Tax paid

-10.93

-8.05

Working capital

86.83

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.7

Op profit growth

34.98

EBIT growth

30.93

Net profit growth

30.86

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

398.96

302.05

250.29

192.76

139.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

398.96

302.05

250.29

192.76

139.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.69

6.67

2.63

3.25

4.89

Sigachi Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sigachi Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Rabindra Prasad Sinha

Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir

Chidambarnathan Shanmuganathan

Managing Director & CEO

Amit Raj Sinha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sarveswar Reddy Sanivarapu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhanalakshmi Guntaka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bindu Vinodhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sigachi Industries Ltd

Summary

Sigachi Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Private Limited on 11 January, 1989. To diversify the business activities, name of the Company was changed to Sigachi Industries Private Limited on 29 March, 2012. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and consequently, name was changed to Sigachi Industries Limited effective on 19 December, 2019.The Company is is one of the major producer and distributor of Micro Crystalline Cellulose Powder(MCCP). The Company currently offers 59 distinct grades of MCC through its two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Gujarat, with a total installed capacity of 11,880 MTPY. Apart from these, it is an industry leader in the field of Pharma Excipients, Nutra and food ingredients.The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary ,namely Sigachi US,Inc on 20 January 2017.The company had invested USD 20000 towards share capital.During the FY2020,the company has allotted 4609500 equity shares of Rs 10 each as bonus shares to the existing shareholders in the ratio of 3:2.During the month of November 2021,the company came out with an Rs 125.43-crore public issue comprises 7695000 fresh issue of shares and these IPO shares were allotted at a price of Rs 163 per share,including premium of Rs 153 per share.The allotted shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd(NSE) on 15 November 2021.The Company expanded its business
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sigachi Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sigachi Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sigachi Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sigachi Industries Ltd is ₹1728.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sigachi Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sigachi Industries Ltd is 32.22 and 3.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sigachi Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sigachi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sigachi Industries Ltd is ₹43.35 and ₹95.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sigachi Industries Ltd?

Sigachi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.96%, 3 Years at 9.05%, 1 Year at -14.44%, 6 Month at -18.77%, 3 Month at -5.45% and 1 Month at -3.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sigachi Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sigachi Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.71 %
Institutions - 1.58 %
Public - 53.71 %

