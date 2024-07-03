Summary

Sigachi Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Private Limited on 11 January, 1989. To diversify the business activities, name of the Company was changed to Sigachi Industries Private Limited on 29 March, 2012. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and consequently, name was changed to Sigachi Industries Limited effective on 19 December, 2019.The Company is is one of the major producer and distributor of Micro Crystalline Cellulose Powder(MCCP). The Company currently offers 59 distinct grades of MCC through its two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Gujarat, with a total installed capacity of 11,880 MTPY. Apart from these, it is an industry leader in the field of Pharma Excipients, Nutra and food ingredients.The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary ,namely Sigachi US,Inc on 20 January 2017.The company had invested USD 20000 towards share capital.During the FY2020,the company has allotted 4609500 equity shares of Rs 10 each as bonus shares to the existing shareholders in the ratio of 3:2.During the month of November 2021,the company came out with an Rs 125.43-crore public issue comprises 7695000 fresh issue of shares and these IPO shares were allotted at a price of Rs 163 per share,including premium of Rs 153 per share.The allotted shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd(NSE) on 15 November 2021.The Company expanded its business

