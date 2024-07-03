Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹51.77
Prev. Close₹51.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹207.92
Day's High₹52.39
Day's Low₹51.1
52 Week's High₹95.9
52 Week's Low₹43.35
Book Value₹11.9
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,728.92
P/E32.22
EPS1.6
Divi. Yield0.19
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.88
30.74
30.74
7.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
319.39
234.83
196.44
87.21
Net Worth
410.27
265.57
227.18
94.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
249.4
187.94
yoy growth (%)
32.7
Raw materials
-122.6
-99.01
As % of sales
49.15
52.68
Employee costs
-20.02
-16.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
48.96
37.11
Depreciation
-2.9
-2.31
Tax paid
-10.93
-8.05
Working capital
86.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.7
Op profit growth
34.98
EBIT growth
30.93
Net profit growth
30.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
398.96
302.05
250.29
192.76
139.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
398.96
302.05
250.29
192.76
139.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.69
6.67
2.63
3.25
4.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Rabindra Prasad Sinha
Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
Chidambarnathan Shanmuganathan
Managing Director & CEO
Amit Raj Sinha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sarveswar Reddy Sanivarapu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhanalakshmi Guntaka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bindu Vinodhan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sigachi Industries Ltd
Summary
Sigachi Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Sigachi Chloro-Chemicals Private Limited on 11 January, 1989. To diversify the business activities, name of the Company was changed to Sigachi Industries Private Limited on 29 March, 2012. Subsequently, Company was converted from a Private Limited to a Public Limited and consequently, name was changed to Sigachi Industries Limited effective on 19 December, 2019.The Company is is one of the major producer and distributor of Micro Crystalline Cellulose Powder(MCCP). The Company currently offers 59 distinct grades of MCC through its two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Gujarat, with a total installed capacity of 11,880 MTPY. Apart from these, it is an industry leader in the field of Pharma Excipients, Nutra and food ingredients.The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary ,namely Sigachi US,Inc on 20 January 2017.The company had invested USD 20000 towards share capital.During the FY2020,the company has allotted 4609500 equity shares of Rs 10 each as bonus shares to the existing shareholders in the ratio of 3:2.During the month of November 2021,the company came out with an Rs 125.43-crore public issue comprises 7695000 fresh issue of shares and these IPO shares were allotted at a price of Rs 163 per share,including premium of Rs 153 per share.The allotted shares were listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd(NSE) on 15 November 2021.The Company expanded its business
Read More
The Sigachi Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sigachi Industries Ltd is ₹1728.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sigachi Industries Ltd is 32.22 and 3.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sigachi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sigachi Industries Ltd is ₹43.35 and ₹95.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sigachi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.96%, 3 Years at 9.05%, 1 Year at -14.44%, 6 Month at -18.77%, 3 Month at -5.45% and 1 Month at -3.16%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.