|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.84
Op profit growth
36.74
EBIT growth
32.8
Net profit growth
32.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
21.19
20.12
EBIT margin
21.08
20.61
Net profit margin
15.99
15.69
RoCE
27.22
RoNW
6.21
RoA
5.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
13.02
39.39
Dividend per share
1
0
Cash EPS
12.07
36.38
Book value per share
74.09
122.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.22
P/CEPS
2.39
P/B
0.39
EV/EBIDTA
15.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-22.4
-21.36
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
69.91
Inventory days
37.66
Creditor days
-17.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-45.07
-31.79
Net debt / equity
-0.15
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.65
0.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-47.38
-52.25
Employee costs
-8.42
-9.01
Other costs
-23
-18.6
