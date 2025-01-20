iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sigachi Industries Ltd Key Ratios

53.15
(2.31%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:09:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sigachi Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.84

Op profit growth

36.74

EBIT growth

32.8

Net profit growth

32.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

21.19

20.12

EBIT margin

21.08

20.61

Net profit margin

15.99

15.69

RoCE

27.22

RoNW

6.21

RoA

5.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

13.02

39.39

Dividend per share

1

0

Cash EPS

12.07

36.38

Book value per share

74.09

122.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.22

P/CEPS

2.39

P/B

0.39

EV/EBIDTA

15.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-22.4

-21.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

69.91

Inventory days

37.66

Creditor days

-17.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-45.07

-31.79

Net debt / equity

-0.15

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-0.65

0.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-47.38

-52.25

Employee costs

-8.42

-9.01

Other costs

-23

-18.6

Sigachi Indust. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sigachi Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.