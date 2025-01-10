iifl-logo-icon 1
Sigachi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

46.24
(-5.05%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.88

30.74

30.74

7.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

319.39

234.83

196.44

87.21

Net Worth

410.27

265.57

227.18

94.89

Minority Interest

Debt

134.77

68.4

34.75

20.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

8.45

5.44

5.44

4.36

Total Liabilities

553.49

339.41

267.37

120.03

Fixed Assets

230.35

156.63

63.13

41.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

101.85

1.85

0.28

0.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.25

0

0

Networking Capital

172.02

150.91

135.34

60.29

Inventories

30.93

32.99

16.54

15.39

Inventory Days

24.2

29.88

Sundry Debtors

109.61

91.15

72.23

42.05

Debtor Days

105.7

81.66

Other Current Assets

86.59

56.53

63.57

16.59

Sundry Creditors

-27.51

-19.96

-9.57

-7.95

Creditor Days

14

15.43

Other Current Liabilities

-27.6

-9.8

-7.43

-5.79

Cash

49.28

29.77

68.63

17.76

Total Assets

553.5

339.41

267.38

120.03

