Sigachi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.88
30.74
30.74
7.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
319.39
234.83
196.44
87.21
Net Worth
410.27
265.57
227.18
94.89
Minority Interest
Debt
134.77
68.4
34.75
20.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.45
5.44
5.44
4.36
Total Liabilities
553.49
339.41
267.37
120.03
Fixed Assets
230.35
156.63
63.13
41.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
101.85
1.85
0.28
0.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.25
0
0
Networking Capital
172.02
150.91
135.34
60.29
Inventories
30.93
32.99
16.54
15.39
Inventory Days
24.2
29.88
Sundry Debtors
109.61
91.15
72.23
42.05
Debtor Days
105.7
81.66
Other Current Assets
86.59
56.53
63.57
16.59
Sundry Creditors
-27.51
-19.96
-9.57
-7.95
Creditor Days
14
15.43
Other Current Liabilities
-27.6
-9.8
-7.43
-5.79
Cash
49.28
29.77
68.63
17.76
Total Assets
553.5
339.41
267.38
120.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.