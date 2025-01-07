iifl-logo-icon 1
Sigachi Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

50.29
(0.62%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

249.4

187.94

yoy growth (%)

32.7

Raw materials

-122.6

-99.01

As % of sales

49.15

52.68

Employee costs

-20.02

-16.83

As % of sales

8.02

8.95

Other costs

-56.38

-34.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.6

18.48

Operating profit

50.39

37.33

OPM

20.2

19.86

Depreciation

-2.9

-2.31

Interest expense

-1.15

-1.15

Other income

2.62

3.25

Profit before tax

48.96

37.11

Taxes

-10.93

-8.05

Tax rate

-22.33

-21.71

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

38.02

29.06

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

38.02

29.06

yoy growth (%)

30.86

NPM

15.24

15.46

