Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
249.4
187.94
yoy growth (%)
32.7
Raw materials
-122.6
-99.01
As % of sales
49.15
52.68
Employee costs
-20.02
-16.83
As % of sales
8.02
8.95
Other costs
-56.38
-34.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.6
18.48
Operating profit
50.39
37.33
OPM
20.2
19.86
Depreciation
-2.9
-2.31
Interest expense
-1.15
-1.15
Other income
2.62
3.25
Profit before tax
48.96
37.11
Taxes
-10.93
-8.05
Tax rate
-22.33
-21.71
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
38.02
29.06
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
38.02
29.06
yoy growth (%)
30.86
NPM
15.24
15.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.