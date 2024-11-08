iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
Sigachi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 08 2024 to consider unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company. The Board Meeting to be held on 08/11/2024 has been revised to 13/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/11/2024 has been revised to 13/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Sigachi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 30 2024 Allotment of 52,52,190 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to non-promoters at an issue price of Rs. 26.1/- per share upon conversion of 52,52,190 (pre split - 5,25,219) warrants into Equity Shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
The Board has passed a circular resolution today i.e., 08.08.2024 withdrawing the resolution passed by the Board of Directors in the meeting held on 06.08.2024 in regard to the increase in overall managerial remuneration limits from 11% to 25% of the Net profits of the company
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Sigachi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of board of directors scheduled to be held on 06.08.2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Re-appointment of Mrs. Bindu Vinodhan as an Independent Director of the Company. Unaudited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Appointment of M/s. Yelamanchi & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Sigachi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 27 2024 through Video Conference. The Board of Directors of Sigachi Industries Limited at its meeting held on Monday, the 27th day of May 2024 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conference approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and other items as mentioned (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Mar 20242 Mar 2024
Sigachi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Allotment of equity shares of Re.1/- each for conversion of warrants 2. Any other item with the permission of the chair Allotment of 47,18,080 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to non-promoters of 47,18,080 (pre split -4,71,808) warrants at an issue price of Rs. 26.1/- per share. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.03.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
Sigachi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.01.2024)

