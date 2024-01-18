|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|-
|0.1
|10
|Final
|The Board of Directors of Sigachi Industries Limited at its meeting held on Monday, the 27th day of May 2024 at 12:00 Noon through Video Conference approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and other items as mentioned Recommended a dividend of Re. 0.10 per share subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting
