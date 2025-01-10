To the Members SIL Investments Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of SIL Investments Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of the Standalone Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of cash flows and Statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit (Financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

1. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have identified the following matters as key audit matters to be reported in our report:

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Valuation of Investments Refer Note No. 6 to the standalone financial statements. As at 31st March, 2024, the total carrying value of investments were Rs. 1,71,853.68 Lakhs. Investments include quoted and unquoted equity shares, unquoted preference shares, bonds, alternate investments funds and mutual funds. Fair valuation of unquoted investments involves significant estimation uncertainty, subjective assumptions and the application of significant judgment. This was an area of focus for our audit and the area where significant audit effort was directed. Principal audit procedures followed: • Understanding of the process, evaluating the design and testing the operating effectiveness in respect of valuation of investments by management. • Evaluating managements controls over collation of relevant information used for determining estimates for valuation and impairment testing of investments. • Reconciling the financial information mentioned in fair valuation and underlying source details. Also, testing the reasonableness of managements estimates considered in such assessment. • Obtaining independent valuation reports of investments in unquoted investments and involving valuation specialist to test the appropriateness of the fair value of these investments. • Assessing the factual accuracy and appropriateness of the financial statement disclosures made in the financial statements in respect of investments.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Boards Report including management discussion and analysis and a Report on Corporate governance but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes

in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to the going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from

material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as

a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

3. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

4. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

5. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

6. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extant applicable

2 As required by Section 1 43(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2 (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 1 1 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Standalone Financial Statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The modifications relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(h) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 1 97 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the Standalone Financial Statements (Refer Note 32 (b) of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements);

ii. The Company did not have any long- term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delays in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 1 1 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. The final dividend paid by the Company

during the year in respect of the same

declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in note 47 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used Accounting Software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording Audit Trail (Edit Log) facility which operated throughout the year except for the period from 1st April, 2023 to 9th May, 2023. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

vii. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of SIL Investments Limited for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of such checks of the books and records as were considered appropriate we report that:

(i) (A) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

b) Since the Company does not have any intangible assets, paragraph 3 (i)(A)(b) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(B) Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. The frequency of verification is reasonable, and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification.

(C) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(D) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including investment property) and its intangible assets or both during the year.

(E) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there is no proceeding have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company being a Non-Banking

Financial Company (NBFC) is primarily engaged in investment in securities, debentures and other products. Accordingly, it does not hold any inventories at the year end hence paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable

(b) During any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets hence paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable

(iii) a) The Company being a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), hence paragraph 3 (iii) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year and the terms and conditions of the of the loans granted in the earlier years, are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) The Company being a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Hence paragraph 3 (iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted and investments made , to the extent applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for the Company hence paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. Considering the nature of business that the Company is engaged in, Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax are not applicable to the Company. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, dues of income tax, sales tax, value added tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities are as under:

Nature of Liability Amount (Rs. In lakhs) Period to which the matter pertains (A.Y) Forum at which the dispute is pending Income Tax 68.74 2018-19 CIT (A) Delhi Income Tax 4.79 2020-21 CIT (A) Delhi

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not defaulted in repayment of principal and interest to banks. The Company has not issued any debt securities.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) As per information and explanation provided to us and procedures performed by us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) Since the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year".

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence paragraph XII (a), (b) & (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them during the year under review. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

a. a) The Company has obtained the requisite registration as a Non-Banking Financial Institution under section 45 - IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records the Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and hence the clause 2(xvi)(b) of the said order is not applicable.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company is a not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence clause 3(xvi) (c) and (d) is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xvii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable.

(xviii) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xix) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it has already spent the required amount as per the section 135 of the said Act.

(b) Since there is not any amount remaining unspent under section (5) of the section 135 of the Act and hence clause (xx)(b) is not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, our reporting has been included in respect of said clause under the Consolidated Auditors report.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE IND AS STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SIL INVESTMENTS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SIL Investments Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.