iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SIL Investments Ltd Share Price

651
(-4.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:33:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open694
  • Day's High694
  • 52 Wk High910
  • Prev. Close680
  • Day's Low646
  • 52 Wk Low 401
  • Turnover (lac)15.42
  • P/E27.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,674.91
  • EPS24.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)690.06
  • Div. Yield0.37
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SIL Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

694

Prev. Close

680

Turnover(Lac.)

15.42

Day's High

694

Day's Low

646

52 Week's High

910

52 Week's Low

401

Book Value

1,674.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

690.06

P/E

27.47

EPS

24.58

Divi. Yield

0.37

SIL Investments Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

SIL Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SIL Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.35%

Institutions: 0.35%

Non-Institutions: 35.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SIL Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.61

10.61

10.61

10.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,749.84

1,365.03

1,857.76

1,113.65

Net Worth

1,760.45

1,375.64

1,868.37

1,124.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

9.54

38.39

-89.42

-31.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

50.96

43.8

48.99

28.44

38.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50.96

43.8

48.99

28.44

38.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.32

5.86

1.09

5.14

6.78

View Annually Results

SIL Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SIL Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

C S Nopany

Managing Director

Shalini Nopany

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lokesh Gandhi

Director (Incharge)

Brij Mohan Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Abhrajit Dutta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shrikant Mantri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SIL Investments Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Late Shri G. D. Birla in November 1934, SIL Investments Ltd originally known as Sutlej Cotton Mills Limited (SCML) came to be known as Sutlej Industries Limited upto 2005. SIL focuses on two broad categories: (i) Commercial Finance & (ii) Investments. Prior to this, the Company was engaged into spinning, processing and pressing of cotton yarn.In 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion of 6048 spindles at its Kathua Unit. In 1999-2000, it completed expansion of Chenab Textile Mills, Kathua by addition of 7680 spindles. It started commercial production from 1st February, 2000.The Company completed modernisation-cum-upgradation scheme for both the units under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme. It set up a Fabric Project, which commenced commercial operations from September 2000.The Company started commercial production with the expansion of Kathua Unit by 27600 spindles to manufacture dyed and melange cotton yarn during 2004. During the period 2006, the Textiles Division of the Company was demerged with Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited (STIL) through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective from 29th May, 2006. Accordingly, the businesses of Textiles Division comprising of Rajasthan Textile Mills (RTM), Chenab Textile Mills (CTM) and Damanganga Fabrics (DGF) were transferred as a going concern to STIL from 1st July, 2005. As a result, Sutlej Industries Limited was left with investment activities only. Therefore, after the Demerger of the Tex
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SIL Investments Ltd share price today?

The SIL Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹651 today.

What is the Market Cap of SIL Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SIL Investments Ltd is ₹690.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SIL Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SIL Investments Ltd is 27.47 and 0.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SIL Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SIL Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SIL Investments Ltd is ₹401 and ₹910 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SIL Investments Ltd?

SIL Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.37%, 3 Years at 31.79%, 1 Year at 63.46%, 6 Month at 14.37%, 3 Month at 14.31% and 1 Month at -3.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SIL Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SIL Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.79 %
Institutions - 0.36 %
Public - 35.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SIL Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.