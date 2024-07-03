SectorFinance
Open₹694
Prev. Close₹680
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.42
Day's High₹694
Day's Low₹646
52 Week's High₹910
52 Week's Low₹401
Book Value₹1,674.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)690.06
P/E27.47
EPS24.58
Divi. Yield0.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.61
10.61
10.61
10.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,749.84
1,365.03
1,857.76
1,113.65
Net Worth
1,760.45
1,375.64
1,868.37
1,124.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
9.54
38.39
-89.42
-31.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
50.96
43.8
48.99
28.44
38.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50.96
43.8
48.99
28.44
38.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.32
5.86
1.09
5.14
6.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
C S Nopany
Managing Director
Shalini Nopany
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lokesh Gandhi
Director (Incharge)
Brij Mohan Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Abhrajit Dutta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shrikant Mantri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Promoted by Late Shri G. D. Birla in November 1934, SIL Investments Ltd originally known as Sutlej Cotton Mills Limited (SCML) came to be known as Sutlej Industries Limited upto 2005. SIL focuses on two broad categories: (i) Commercial Finance & (ii) Investments. Prior to this, the Company was engaged into spinning, processing and pressing of cotton yarn.In 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion of 6048 spindles at its Kathua Unit. In 1999-2000, it completed expansion of Chenab Textile Mills, Kathua by addition of 7680 spindles. It started commercial production from 1st February, 2000.The Company completed modernisation-cum-upgradation scheme for both the units under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme. It set up a Fabric Project, which commenced commercial operations from September 2000.The Company started commercial production with the expansion of Kathua Unit by 27600 spindles to manufacture dyed and melange cotton yarn during 2004. During the period 2006, the Textiles Division of the Company was demerged with Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited (STIL) through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective from 29th May, 2006. Accordingly, the businesses of Textiles Division comprising of Rajasthan Textile Mills (RTM), Chenab Textile Mills (CTM) and Damanganga Fabrics (DGF) were transferred as a going concern to STIL from 1st July, 2005. As a result, Sutlej Industries Limited was left with investment activities only. Therefore, after the Demerger of the Tex
The SIL Investments Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹651 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SIL Investments Ltd is ₹690.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SIL Investments Ltd is 27.47 and 0.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SIL Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SIL Investments Ltd is ₹401 and ₹910 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SIL Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.37%, 3 Years at 31.79%, 1 Year at 63.46%, 6 Month at 14.37%, 3 Month at 14.31% and 1 Month at -3.22%.
