Summary

Promoted by Late Shri G. D. Birla in November 1934, SIL Investments Ltd originally known as Sutlej Cotton Mills Limited (SCML) came to be known as Sutlej Industries Limited upto 2005. SIL focuses on two broad categories: (i) Commercial Finance & (ii) Investments. Prior to this, the Company was engaged into spinning, processing and pressing of cotton yarn.In 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion of 6048 spindles at its Kathua Unit. In 1999-2000, it completed expansion of Chenab Textile Mills, Kathua by addition of 7680 spindles. It started commercial production from 1st February, 2000.The Company completed modernisation-cum-upgradation scheme for both the units under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme. It set up a Fabric Project, which commenced commercial operations from September 2000.The Company started commercial production with the expansion of Kathua Unit by 27600 spindles to manufacture dyed and melange cotton yarn during 2004. During the period 2006, the Textiles Division of the Company was demerged with Sutlej Textiles and Industries Limited (STIL) through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective from 29th May, 2006. Accordingly, the businesses of Textiles Division comprising of Rajasthan Textile Mills (RTM), Chenab Textile Mills (CTM) and Damanganga Fabrics (DGF) were transferred as a going concern to STIL from 1st July, 2005. As a result, Sutlej Industries Limited was left with investment activities only. Therefore, after the Demerger of the Tex

Read More