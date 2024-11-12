|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|SIL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results - 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|SIL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Appointment of Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|SIL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 ; and recommend dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|SIL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board meeting Results - Financial Results for December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
