iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SIL Investments Ltd Board Meeting

625.15
(4.42%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:14 PM

SIL Investments CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
SIL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results - 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting2 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
SIL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Appointment of Independent Director
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
SIL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 ; and recommend dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
SIL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board meeting Results - Financial Results for December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

SIL Investments: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SIL Investments Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.