Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

SIL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results - 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

SIL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Appointment of Independent Director

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

SIL INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 ; and recommend dividend if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024