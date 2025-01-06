iifl-logo-icon 1
SIL Investments Ltd Cash Flow Statement

654.85
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:40 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

9.54

38.39

-89.42

-31.16

Other operating items

Operating

9.54

38.39

-89.42

-31.16

Capital expenditure

82.22

0.02

-1.45

0

Free cash flow

91.76

38.41

-90.87

-31.16

Equity raised

2,971.41

1,787.98

994.89

515.81

Investing

797.61

443.72

393.32

85.85

Financing

49.08

0

0

-72.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.58

Net in cash

3,909.86

2,270.11

1,297.34

499.99

