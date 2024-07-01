|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|2.5
|25
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th May, 2024 The Board has also considered and recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.50 (25%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 90th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders shall be paid within the prescribed time after conclusion of the ensuing 90th AGM Corporate Action - Record Date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024)
