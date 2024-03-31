TO THE MEMBERS OF SILICON RENTAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Report on the financial statement

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Silicon Rental Solutions Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, and it cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements is included in Annexure A. This description forms part of our auditors report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "B" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Control with reference to these standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operative effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in Auditors report in accordance with the requirement of section 197 (16) of the Act as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us the remuneration paid by the company to its directors of the company during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has declared dividend during the year in compliance of section 123 of the Companies Act 2013. (Refer Note No.(i) in Notes to Accounts).

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintain it books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For VINOD KUMAR JAIN & CO.

Chartered Accountants,

FRN 111513W

SD/-

Vinod Kumar Jain

Proprietor

M. No. 36373

UDIN: 24036373BKAKAO4669

MUMBAI

DATED: 30th May, 2024

Annexure A: Forming part of report of independent auditors to the members of SILICON RENTAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED for the year ended 31st March 2024

Responsibilities for Audit of Financial Statement

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013. We are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in-

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

For Vinod Kumar Jain & Co.

Chartered Accountants,

FRN 111513W

SD/-

Vinod Kumar Jain

Proprietor

M. No. 36373

Mumbai

Dated: 30th May, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" OF AUDITORS REPORT

to the Independent Auditors report - 31 March 2024

Annexure "B" referred to in our report to the members of SILICON RENTAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED on the accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024. We report that: (Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

(B) The Company is not having any separate intangible assets, as such question of maintaining records thereof does not arise.

b. Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The company does not own any immovable property. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(c) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company;

(ii) In respect of its inventory

(a) In our opinion, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits against current assets in excess of five crore rupees. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) During the year the company has not made investments in mutual funds; and has not provided any guarantee or security; has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, -

(a) During the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity, if so, Therefore, the provisions of Clause (iii)(a)(A) and (B) and clause (iii)(b), (iii)(c) and (iii)(d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company;

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Co. Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, framed there under. According to the information and explanations given to us no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to Company.

(vii) According to information and explanations given to us and records produced in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax, Provident Fund, Employees state insurance, Income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of appropriate authorities, there were no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at March 31st 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. As informed to us that provisions of Provident Fund and Employees State insurance do not apply to company.

(b) There are no dues in respect of Goods and service tax, Income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of appropriate authorities that have not been deposited on account of any dispute. As informed to us that provisions of Provident Fund and Employees State insurance do not apply to company.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transaction not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the money raised by way of initial public offer for the purpose mentioned in the prospectus of IPO.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment, private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xii) (a) We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle- blower complaint during the year.

(xiii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable and clause (b) and clause (c) of Caro paragraph (xii) are not applicable.

(xiv) Accordingly, to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the Company.

(xv) (a) Based on the data provided and, subject to sub clause (b) of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause (b) and (c) of paragraph 3(xvii) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xviii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year as well as in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xix) There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xx) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xxi) (a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) required to transfer a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub- section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There are no ongoing CSR projects run by the company and hence, there is no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which is required to transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the said Act.

(xxii) The company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require to prepare consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

For VINOD KUMAR JAIN & CO.

Chartered Accountants,

FRN 111513W

SD/-

Vinod Kumar Jain

Proprietor

M. No. 36373

PLACE: MUMBAI

DATED: 30th May, 2024

ANNEXURE C TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SILICON RENTAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Silicon Rental Solutions Limited ("the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls.

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company;

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Vinod Kumar Jain & Co.,

Chartered Accountants,

FRN 111513W

Vinod Kumar Jain

Proprietor.

M No. 36373

PLACE: MUMBAI

DATED: 30th May, 2024