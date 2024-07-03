Summary

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd was incorporated as Silicon Rental Solutions Private Limited under the Companies Act, 2013, dated January 28, 2016. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Limited, pursuant to a Special Resolution on July 06, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Silicon Rental Solutions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2022 issued by ROC.The Company is an IT equipment outsourcing company, engaged in providing end to end IT equipments. It provide laptops, desktops, printers, servers and other peripherals like CCTV cameras, projectors, storage devices etc. mainly to small, medium and large corporate. By providing the IT rental services to customers, it provide them with flexibility and advantage to acquire requisite equipments they need to maximize their productivity without compromising their IT budget. In addition, it sell the used IT equipments to clients as per their requirements.The Company support enterprises by providing them with required IT products and equipments of major brands for short period of time ranging from 1 day to longer period upto 36 months based on the customer requirements. For providing seamless services to customers and to cater diverse requirements it carry stocks of latest models of laptops, desktops, servers, mac books, and other IT equipments and also provide them the choice of equipments from all major brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Apple, Asus, Intel, AMD, Gigabyte, Sonicwall, Dlink, Cisco etc.

Read More