Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹283.35
Prev. Close₹275.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹13
Day's High₹283.35
Day's Low₹271
52 Week's High₹292
52 Week's Low₹144
Book Value₹61.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)278.37
P/E21.99
EPS12.51
Divi. Yield0.36
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.27
10.27
1
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.54
40.66
15.99
8.52
Net Worth
62.81
50.93
16.99
8.53
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Harish Motiani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Kanchan Sanjay Motiani
Whole-time Director
Anushka Sanjay Motiani
Director
Nikhil Sanjay Motiani
Independent Director
Manish Sehgal
Independent Director
Rajesh Krishna Vyas
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himanshi Tiwari.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd
Summary
Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd was incorporated as Silicon Rental Solutions Private Limited under the Companies Act, 2013, dated January 28, 2016. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Limited, pursuant to a Special Resolution on July 06, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Silicon Rental Solutions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2022 issued by ROC.The Company is an IT equipment outsourcing company, engaged in providing end to end IT equipments. It provide laptops, desktops, printers, servers and other peripherals like CCTV cameras, projectors, storage devices etc. mainly to small, medium and large corporate. By providing the IT rental services to customers, it provide them with flexibility and advantage to acquire requisite equipments they need to maximize their productivity without compromising their IT budget. In addition, it sell the used IT equipments to clients as per their requirements.The Company support enterprises by providing them with required IT products and equipments of major brands for short period of time ranging from 1 day to longer period upto 36 months based on the customer requirements. For providing seamless services to customers and to cater diverse requirements it carry stocks of latest models of laptops, desktops, servers, mac books, and other IT equipments and also provide them the choice of equipments from all major brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Apple, Asus, Intel, AMD, Gigabyte, Sonicwall, Dlink, Cisco etc.
Read More
The Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹271 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd is ₹278.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd is 21.99 and 4.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd is ₹144 and ₹292 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 48.50%, 1 Year at 22.13%, 6 Month at 50.66%, 3 Month at 0.88% and 1 Month at 11.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.