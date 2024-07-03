iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd Share Price

271
(-1.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:03:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open283.35
  • Day's High283.35
  • 52 Wk High292
  • Prev. Close275.1
  • Day's Low271
  • 52 Wk Low 144
  • Turnover (lac)13
  • P/E21.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value61.14
  • EPS12.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)278.37
  • Div. Yield0.36
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

283.35

Prev. Close

275.1

Turnover(Lac.)

13

Day's High

283.35

Day's Low

271

52 Week's High

292

52 Week's Low

144

Book Value

61.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

278.37

P/E

21.99

EPS

12.51

Divi. Yield

0.36

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:28 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.58%

Institutions: 0.58%

Non-Institutions: 25.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.27

10.27

1

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.54

40.66

15.99

8.52

Net Worth

62.81

50.93

16.99

8.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Harish Motiani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Kanchan Sanjay Motiani

Whole-time Director

Anushka Sanjay Motiani

Director

Nikhil Sanjay Motiani

Independent Director

Manish Sehgal

Independent Director

Rajesh Krishna Vyas

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himanshi Tiwari.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd

Summary

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd was incorporated as Silicon Rental Solutions Private Limited under the Companies Act, 2013, dated January 28, 2016. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Limited, pursuant to a Special Resolution on July 06, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Silicon Rental Solutions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2022 issued by ROC.The Company is an IT equipment outsourcing company, engaged in providing end to end IT equipments. It provide laptops, desktops, printers, servers and other peripherals like CCTV cameras, projectors, storage devices etc. mainly to small, medium and large corporate. By providing the IT rental services to customers, it provide them with flexibility and advantage to acquire requisite equipments they need to maximize their productivity without compromising their IT budget. In addition, it sell the used IT equipments to clients as per their requirements.The Company support enterprises by providing them with required IT products and equipments of major brands for short period of time ranging from 1 day to longer period upto 36 months based on the customer requirements. For providing seamless services to customers and to cater diverse requirements it carry stocks of latest models of laptops, desktops, servers, mac books, and other IT equipments and also provide them the choice of equipments from all major brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Apple, Asus, Intel, AMD, Gigabyte, Sonicwall, Dlink, Cisco etc.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹271 today.

What is the Market Cap of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd is ₹278.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd is 21.99 and 4.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd is ₹144 and ₹292 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd?

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 48.50%, 1 Year at 22.13%, 6 Month at 50.66%, 3 Month at 0.88% and 1 Month at 11.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.13 %
Institutions - 0.58 %
Public - 25.28 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.