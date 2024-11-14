Silicon Rental Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company pursuant to the applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013.2. Change in MOA of the Company pursuant to Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company.3. Consider appointment of Registered Valuer for the Raising of Funds.4. Raising of funds by way of issue of Equity Shares and/or Convertible Warrants on preferential allotment basis at such price as may be determined in accordance with rules and regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (ICDR) Regulations 2018 as amended and to consider other matters consequential thereto subject to the approval of the shareholders and Stock Exchange where the shares of the Company are Listed.5. Consider appointment of Scrutinizer for Extra Ordinary General Meeting.6. Approve and decide Date Time and Venue for Conducting Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.7. Approval of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Notice.8. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27-09-2024 at 04.00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)