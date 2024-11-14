iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

253.1
(-2.65%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Silicon Rental CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Silicon Rental Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on November 14 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
Silicon Rental Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company pursuant to the applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013.2. Change in MOA of the Company pursuant to Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company.3. Consider appointment of Registered Valuer for the Raising of Funds.4. Raising of funds by way of issue of Equity Shares and/or Convertible Warrants on preferential allotment basis at such price as may be determined in accordance with rules and regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (ICDR) Regulations 2018 as amended and to consider other matters consequential thereto subject to the approval of the shareholders and Stock Exchange where the shares of the Company are Listed.5. Consider appointment of Scrutinizer for Extra Ordinary General Meeting.6. Approve and decide Date Time and Venue for Conducting Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.7. Approval of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Notice.8. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27-09-2024 at 04.00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 05th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
Silicon Rental Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting Recommendation of dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2024 to the shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Silicon Rental: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.