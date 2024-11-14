|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Silicon Rental Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on November 14 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|Silicon Rental Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company pursuant to the applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013.2. Change in MOA of the Company pursuant to Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company.3. Consider appointment of Registered Valuer for the Raising of Funds.4. Raising of funds by way of issue of Equity Shares and/or Convertible Warrants on preferential allotment basis at such price as may be determined in accordance with rules and regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (ICDR) Regulations 2018 as amended and to consider other matters consequential thereto subject to the approval of the shareholders and Stock Exchange where the shares of the Company are Listed.5. Consider appointment of Scrutinizer for Extra Ordinary General Meeting.6. Approve and decide Date Time and Venue for Conducting Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.7. Approval of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Notice.8. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27-09-2024 at 04.00 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 05th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Silicon Rental Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting Recommendation of dividend for the financial year ending March 31, 2024 to the shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.