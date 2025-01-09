Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd Management Discussions

Annexure - C

1. PRIMARY BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY

Our Company was incorporated as Silicon Rental Solutions Private Limited under the Companies Act, 2013, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated January 28, 2016, issued by the RoC, Mumbai having CIN as U74999MH2016PTC272442. Thereafter, our Company was converted from a private limited company to a public limited company, pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of our Company on July 06, 2022 and the name of the Company was changed from "Silicon Rental Solutions Private Limited" to "Silicon Rental Solutions Limited" vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated July 22, 2022 issued by the RoC, Mumbai. The Corporate identification number of our Company is L74999MH2016PLC272442. Further the Company has issued share pursuant to Initial Public Offer (IPO) and listed on SME platform of BSE LTD on October 10, 2022.

Our Company is an IT equipment outsourcing company, engaged in providing end to end IT equipment on a rental and returnable basis in India. We provide laptops, desktops, printers, servers and other peripherals like CCTV cameras, projectors, storage devices etc. on rental basis mainly to small, medium and large corporate. Based on the clients IT requirements, we offer them tailor-made rental schemes that suit their requirements. By providing the IT rental services to our customers, we provide them with the flexibility and advantage to acquire the requisite equipment that they need to maximize their productivity without compromising their IT budget. In addition, we also sell the used IT equipment to clients as per their requirements.

2. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

As of 2024, the Indian Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) industry continues to be a global leader, driving economic growth and innovation. The sector plays a crucial role in positioning India as a premier destination for global investments, while also creating millions of jobs both within the country and abroad. The industrys contribution to Indias GDP is substantial, with projections indicating it could reach 10% by 2025.

A key development in recent years has been the rapid growth of the IT equipment rental and trading sector, which has become a vital component of the broader IT industry in India. This segment has gained prominence due to several factors:

1. Growing Demand for Flexible IT Solutions: With businesses increasingly seeking cost-effective and scalable IT solutions, the demand for IT equipment rentals has surged. This is particularly true for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that prefer renting equipment over purchasing to reduce upfront costs and maintain flexibility in upgrading to newer technologies.

2. Support from Government Initiatives: The Indian governments initiatives, such as Digital India and Make in India, have further fuelled the growth of the IT equipment rental and trading sector. These programs aim to enhance the digital infrastructure and promote the use of technology across various sectors, driving demand for IT equipment.

3. Increased Technology Adoption: Rapid advancements in technology, including the widespread adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT), have led to a higher turnover of IT equipment. Companies are increasingly opting for rental models that allow them to stay current with the latest technology without the burden of large capital investments.

4. Rising Venture Capital Investments: The sector has also benefited from increased venture capital funding, which has enabled the expansion of IT rental businesses and the introduction of innovative service models that cater to a diverse range of industries.

5. Skilled Workforce and Service Quality: Indias vast pool of skilled IT professionals and the high quality of service delivery continue to be major strengths of the industry. This ensures that companies in the rental and trading segment can offer not only equipment but also comprehensive support services, making them preferred partners for businesses of all sizes.

In 2024, the IT equipment rental and trading market in India is poised for further growth, driven by the ongoing digital transformation across sectors. The industry is expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting businesses with scalable, efficient, and cost-effective IT infrastructure solutions. This segment is not only catering to domestic demand but is also expanding its footprint globally, contributing to Indias status as a leading hub for IT services and solutions.

3. COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS

1. Wide range of offerings with capability to provide customized and integrated IT Solutions

i) Cost-effective and integrated solutions tailored to customer needs.

ii) A broad selection of the latest high-end products, including laptops, desktops, printers, servers, and used IT equipment.

iii) Availability of all major brands, including HP, Dell, Lenovo, Apple, Asus, Intel, AMD, Gigabyte, Sonicwall, D-Link, and Cisco.

iv) Flexible, tailor-made rental schemes designed to meet specific customer requirements.

2. Wide presence in domestic Market with diverse base of customers

i) Extensive experience serving clients across a wide range of industries, including logistics, BPO, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, education, IT, insurance, research, media & entertainment, and more.

ii) In FY 2023-24, we served over 250 clients across 16 states and 3 Union Territories in India, demonstrating our extensive reach and capability to handle diverse requirements.

3. Experienced management & operational team

i) Qualified and experienced management team with extensive experience in various aspects of the IT hardware industry, driving our business growth and operational success.

ii) Right Personnel recruitment and training initiatives that help drive employee loyalty, retention and quality assurance.

4. Strong relationship with customers

i) Tailored Solutions to customers to meet specific client specifications and requirements, ensuring that each solution is perfectly aligned with their needs.,

ii) Consistent track record of delivering high-quality, cost-effective services consistently over the years.

iii) Maximizing productivity while optimizing clients IT budget, ensuring effective and efficient use of resources.

4. GROWTH STRATEGIES

1. Continue to expand customer base

i) Aim to grow our customer base by leveraging increasing demand for IT hardware rentals and maintaining strong, long-term relationships with existing clients.

ii) Attracting high-value customers through enhanced marketing and improved service offerings to boost margins and business growth.

iii) Continually expanding our reach and enhancing our services to meet evolving customer needs and capture new opportunities.

2. Continue to focus on growth opportunities and expanding our presence in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

i) Aim to grow operations in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities by leveraging our expertise and track record in various urban areas.

ii) Providing IT hardware rentals to support businesses in these cities, helping them expand with lower initial costs.

iii) Enhancing infrastructure in these markets through direct renting or local partnerships to meet increasing demand.

3. Continue to focus on emerging technologies

i) Regularly tracking new technologies and market trends to keep IT hardware offerings up-to-date.

ii) Regular upgradation of existing equipments to better serve clients and strengthen relationships.

iii) Focusing on identifying opportunities for product improvements and customization to enhance features and performance.

4. Optimal Utilisation of Resources

i) Focusing on enhancing technical processes and increasing service activities to make the most efficient use of resources.

ii) Continuous Investments to develop systems and processes for effective management and control.

iii) Regularly analysing policies and processes to help identify and address bottlenecks, improving overall efficiency and resource utilization.

5. Marketing Strategies:

i) Focus on providing one stop solution for all IT hardware needs

ii) Focus on requirement of Customers

iii) Emphasizing on Services with value addition

iv) Continuous update of Systems and solutions offered

v) Timely service and support to gain customer confidence.

5. OPPORTUNITIES

The IT rental industry is poised for growth, driven by various market trends, technological advancements, and changing business needs. Here are some key opportunities and the outlook for the IT rental space in the near future:

1. Increased Demand for Flexible Solutions

a. Shift to Remote and Hybrid Work: The rise of remote and hybrid work models has increased demand for flexible IT solutions. Companies are looking to rent equipment rather than invest in expensive, permanent assets to support a distributed workforce.

b. Short-Term Projects and Events: Organizations running short-term projects, events, or training sessions often prefer renting IT equipment to avoid long-term capital expenditure.

2. Growth in Startups and SMEs

a. Cost-Effective Solutions: Startups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often have limited budgets and prefer renting IT equipment to manage cash flow better. This trend is likely to continue as more startups emerge in the tech space.

b. Scalability Needs: SMEs that are scaling rapidly may find renting IT equipment advantageous to meet their evolving needs without significant upfront investment.

3. Sustainability

a. E-Waste Reduction: As sustainability becomes a priority, companies are looking for ways to reduce e-waste. Renting IT equipment allows for more efficient use of resources, as equipment can be reused by multiple customers.

4. Technological Advancements

a. Demand for Cutting-Edge Technology: Companies want access to the latest technology without the commitment of ownership. This includes high-end servers, VR/AR equipment, and specialized software, which they can rent for specific projects.

b. IoT and AI Integration: As Internet of Things (IoT) devices and AI-driven technology become more prevalent, there is an opportunity to offer these as part of rental packages, catering to businesses looking to experiment with new tech without heavy investment.

5. Customization and Managed Services

a. Tailored Solutions: Offering customized rental packages based on specific industry needs, such as pre-configured laptops for software development or high-performance workstations for design work, can differentiate your services.

b. Managed IT Services: Combining equipment rental with managed IT services, such as technical support, software management, and cloud integration, can create a more comprehensive offering and generate additional revenue streams.

6. Education and E-Learning

a. Online Learning Tools: The education sector, particularly institutions and e-learning platforms, may require temporary IT solutions for remote learning, testing, and virtual classrooms.

b. Government and Nonprofit Partnerships: Partnering with governments or nonprofits to provide IT equipment for educational initiatives, especially in underserved areas, can be a significant growth area.

7. Evolving Consumer Behavior

a. Subscription Models: The growing preference for subscription-based services across various industries can be leveraged to offer IT equipment on a subscription basis, providing predictable revenue streams.

b. On-Demand Rentals: Catering to the gig economy and freelancers who require high- performance IT equipment on an ad-hoc basis can open new avenues for business.

6. OUTLOOK

1. Steady Growth: The IT rental industry is expected to experience steady growth as more businesses opt for rental solutions to maintain flexibility in their IT infrastructure.

2. Innovation-Driven Demand: The rapid pace of technological innovation will continue to drive demand for IT rentals as companies seek to stay updated without heavy capital expenditure.

3. Global Expansion: Opportunities for global expansion are significant, especially in emerging markets where businesses may prefer renting over buying due to economic constraints.

4. Focus on Service Quality: Companies that focus on delivering high-quality service, including reliable equipment, technical support, and flexible terms, will likely thrive in this competitive landscape.

In summary, the IT rental industry is well-positioned for growth, with numerous opportunities driven by changing business practices, technological advancements, and a growing focus on sustainability and flexibility.

7. RISKS AND CONCERNS

As an IT rental company, your business faces several risks and concerns that can impact operations, profitability, and reputation. Heres an overview of the major ones:

1. Equipment Damage and Loss

a. Damage: Rented equipment might be returned damaged, leading to repair costs and downtime.

b. Theft or Loss: Equipment could be stolen or lost, especially in high-risk areas, resulting in financial loss.

2. Obsolescence

a. Rapid Technological Changes: IT equipment quickly becomes outdated. Keeping up with new technology can be costly.

3. Customer Default Risks

a. Non-payment: Some customers may default on payments, leading to financial losses.

b. Credit Risk: Extending credit to customers poses a risk if they fail to pay on time or at all.

4. Market Competition

a. Pricing Pressure: Intense competition may force you to lower prices, squeezing margins.

b. Market Saturation: The IT rental market can be saturated in certain areas, making it hard to differentiate your services.

5. Supply Chain Disruptions

a. Vendor Dependence: Relying on specific vendors for IT equipment can be risky if they face supply chain issues.

b. Global Events: Events like pandemics, geopolitical tensions, or natural disasters can disrupt the supply chain, affecting your ability to procure and deliver equipment.

6. Environmental Concerns

a. E-Waste Management: Disposing of or recycling outdated equipment in an environmentally friendly way is becoming increasingly important.

b. Regulatory Compliance: Complying with environmental regulations related to e- waste can be challenging and costly.

Addressing these risks through robust risk management strategies, insurance, and operational best practices is essential for sustaining and growing your business.

8. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an effective and reliable internal control system commensurate with the size of its operations. At the same time, it adheres to local statutory requirements for orderly and efficient conduct of business, safeguarding of assets, the detection and prevention of frauds and errors, adequacy and completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The efficacy of the internal checks and control systems is validated by self-audits and internal as well as statutory auditors.

In addition to the above, the Company has formulated a Vigil Mechanism (Whistle Blower Policy) for its Directors and Employees for reporting genuine concerns about unethical practices and suspected malpractices.

9. SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company is engaged in the business of Rental of IT Equipments like laptops, desktops, printers, servers and other peripherals like CCTV cameras, projectors, storage devices etc. with the flexibility to sell these products to the customers. The company also offers software solutions and transformation services (System Integration) to clients and have deployed own software solutions at various institutions in India and other regions also.

10. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The financial statements of the company have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in India (Indian GAAP). The company has prepared these financial statements to comply in all material respect with the accounting standards notified under the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The financial statements have been prepared on an accrual basis and under the historical cost convention.

11. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The Company has reported total revenue of Rs. 6324.96 Lakhs for the current year as compared to Rs. 3,629.62 Lakhs in the previous year. The Net Profit for the year under review amounted to Rs. 1,289.83 Lakhs in the current year as compared to Profit incurred in last year amounting Rs. 1,067.36 Lakhs.

12. PROFIT MARGINS

Segments Particulars Sale of Goods Sale of Services Revenue 1311.99 5012.97 Operating Profit 114.21 2400.13 Operating Profit Margins 8.71% 47.88%

13. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

We believe that our employees are key contributors to our business success and thus we focus on attracting and retaining the best possible talent. Our Company looks for specific skill-sets, interests and background that would be an asset for its kind of business. As on March 31, 2024, our Company has employed 38 employees at various levels of the Organization which is commensurate with the size, nature and operations of the Company.

14. DETAILS OF KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS THEREFOR

Ratios As at 31.03.2024 As at 31.03.2023 Variance Explanation for any change in the ratio by more than 25% as compared to the preceding year. Debtors Turnover Ratio 2.57 5.25 (2.68) Due to higher credit given to clients Interest Coverage Ratio 37.11 18.96 18.15 Higher profitability Current ratio 4.04 5.74 (1.69) Increase in Current Liabilities Debt- equity ratio 0.09 0.04 0.06 New Term loan taken Operating Profit Margin (%) 28 41 (13) Due to higher trading of goods Net Profit Margin (%) 20 29 (9) Due to higher trading of goods Debt service coverage ratio 69.78 21.19 48.59 New Term loan taken Return on equity ratio 1.26 1.21 0.05 NA Inventory turnover ratio NA NA NA NA Trade receivables turnover ratio 3.70 5.37 (1.67) Increase in Trading Sales Trade payables turnover ratio NA NA NA NA Net Capital turnover ratio 3.28 3.83 (0.54) NA Net profit ratio 0.20 0.29 (0.09) Increase in Trading Sales Return on capital employed 0.26 0.27 (0.02) NA Return on investment NIL NIL NIL

15. DISCLOSURES

During the year the Company has not entered into any transaction of material nature with its promoters, the Directors or the management, their subsidiaries or relatives etc. that may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

16. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report relating to the Companys objectives, projections, outlook, expectations, estimates, and others may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from such expectations, whether expressed or implied. Several factors could make a significant difference to our operations. These include climatic and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, government regulations and taxation, any epidemic or pandemic, and natural calamities over which we do not have any direct/indirect control.