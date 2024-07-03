Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd Summary

Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd was incorporated as Silicon Rental Solutions Private Limited under the Companies Act, 2013, dated January 28, 2016. Thereafter, Company converted to a Public Limited, pursuant to a Special Resolution on July 06, 2022 and name of the Company was changed to Silicon Rental Solutions Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 22, 2022 issued by ROC.The Company is an IT equipment outsourcing company, engaged in providing end to end IT equipments. It provide laptops, desktops, printers, servers and other peripherals like CCTV cameras, projectors, storage devices etc. mainly to small, medium and large corporate. By providing the IT rental services to customers, it provide them with flexibility and advantage to acquire requisite equipments they need to maximize their productivity without compromising their IT budget. In addition, it sell the used IT equipments to clients as per their requirements.The Company support enterprises by providing them with required IT products and equipments of major brands for short period of time ranging from 1 day to longer period upto 36 months based on the customer requirements. For providing seamless services to customers and to cater diverse requirements it carry stocks of latest models of laptops, desktops, servers, mac books, and other IT equipments and also provide them the choice of equipments from all major brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Apple, Asus, Intel, AMD, Gigabyte, Sonicwall, Dlink, Cisco etc.The Company has portfolio of solutions over time for computers, laptops and related products. It take regular feedback from customers which enables to understand customer better and helps to innovate and design improved solutions. It provide desktops on rent under three different categories i) High Configuration Desktop Systems such as high configuration powerful desktops ideal for development, design, editing and data processing. ii) Economical Desktop Systems having standard configuration / all-in-one machines ideal for marketing, sales, finance and admin staff for office activities. iii) Customized Desktop Systems like assembled desktops as per specific requirements with customisable CPU, memory, storage, and graphics card capabilities. It provide printers like Inkjet Printers with single print function ideal for personal office and low printing requirements, High-speed laser printers with print, scan, and copy functions ideal for large printing requirements, DeskJet printers with print, scan, and copy functions ideal for businesses with high printing requirements and also Dot-matrix printers, ideal for companies that prioritize cost-effective printing, and high productivity. It offer different kinds of servers on rent based on the client requirement like Rack-mount Servers, Tower Servers and Blade Servers. It provide the CCTV security hardware along with the recording and storage devices on rental and return basis. Apart from the above equipments, the Company hire other hardware devices like Multi-port network bridge, modems, WiFi routers, Hi-speed LAN cards, Unshielded Twisted Pair Cables, NAS & SAN Storage Devices, Uninterrupted Power Supply Devices (UPS) and external storage devices.