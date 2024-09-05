|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Annual Report for the Financial Year ending on March 31st, 2024 To consider declaration of dividend for FY 2023-24 at the rate of 10% equivalent to Re. 1/-per Equity Share RESOLVED THAT dividend at the rate Re.1/- per share on Equity Share Capital of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 be paid to those Shareholders whose name appears on the register of members, as on the record date. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)
