Your Directors have pleasure in presenting 8th Annual report on the affairs of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY (STANDALONE):

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with previous years figures is given hereunder: -

(Amount in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS 31st March, 2024 31st March, 2023 Revenue from Operations 6,324.96 3,629.62 Other Income 35.13 5.29 Total Revenue 6,360.10 3,634.91 Total Expenditure 4,629.64 2,232.40 Profit/Loss before taxation 1,730.46 1,402.51 Less: Tax Expenses Current Tax: 449.73 306.67 Deferred Tax: (14.09) 20.60 Short Provisions for Tax adjustments in respect of earlier years 4.98 7.88 Profit/loss (after tax) 1,289.83 1067.36 Add: Balance B/F from the Previous Year 2,050.71 1599.35 Add: Share Premium 2,015.79 2132.16 Less: Share Issue Expenses - 116.37 Less: Bonus Share Issue - 616.00 Less: Dividend 102.72 - Reserves & Surplus for the year 5,253.60 4,066.49

2. OPERATIONS:

Silicon Rental Solutions Limited (SRSL) has continually expanded its operations and presence across India, establishing itself as a leading provider of IT rental solutions. Over the years, our company has developed a robust presence in nearly all major states, with Maharashtra being the most significant contributor to our revenue. However, our reach extends well beyond Maharashtra, with substantial operations in Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat. This extensive geographical footprint ensures that we can cater to diverse market needs across the country.

In line with our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, we have continually expanded our product line. We now offer a wide range of cutting-edge tech solutions, including 3D printers, robotics equipment, and other new-age technologies. By continuously enhancing our product offerings, we can meet the evolving demands of our clients and support a variety of innovative applications.

Furthermore, we have forged strategic alliances with numerous educational institutions and robotics companies. These collaborations have opened up new avenues for growth, allowing us to provide specialized solutions tailored to the needs of these sectors. Through these partnerships, we are not only expanding our market reach but also contributing to the development of future-ready technologies and education.

Our growth is also reflected in the expansion of our team. We have built a dedicated and skilled workforce that is passionate about delivering the best IT rental solutions and customer service. Our teams expertise and commitment to excellence are key drivers of our success as we strive to achieve new heights in the IT rental industry.

At SRSL, we remain focused on our mission to be a one-stop shop for all IT solution needs, offering end-to-end solutions that include the delivery, service, and maintenance of hardware equipment. As we continue to grow and evolve, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and are dedicated to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients.

Silicon Rental Solutions Limited (SRSL) has achieved significant financial growth over the past year, reflecting our successful expansion and strategic initiatives. The Company has reported a total revenue of Rs. 6,360.10 Lakhs for the current year, a substantial increase from Rs. 3,634.91 Lakhs in the previous year. This impressive growth in revenue underscores our expanding market presence and the effectiveness of our diversified product line.

Moreover, our profitability has also seen a marked improvement. The Net Profit for the year under review amounted to Rs. 1,289.83 Lakhs, compared to Rs. 1,067.36 Lakhs in the previous year. This increase in profit demonstrates our ability to manage our operations efficiently while capitalizing on new opportunities and market trends.

Our financial performance is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the strategic decisions we have made to expand our offerings and market reach. By continuing to focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, we are well-positioned to sustain this upward trajectory and achieve even greater success in the coming years.

3. RESERVES & SURPLUS:

As per Standalone financials, the reserves & surplus of the Company as on March 31st, 2024 are as follows:

Sr. No. Particulars (Rs. in Lakhs) 1. Balance at the beginning of the year 2,050.71 2. Current Years Profit / Loss 1,289.83 3. Amount of Securities Premium and other Reserves 2,015.79 4. Dividend (102.72) Total 5253.60

4. DIVIDEND: -

Considering the Companys outstanding financial performance, the Board is pleased to recommend for consideration of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), payment of dividend at the rate of 10% equivalent to the Re. 1/- per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The dividend recommended is in accordance with the principles and criteria as set out in the Dividend Distribution Policy of the Company which is available on our website, at https://www.silicongroup1.com .

The said dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing AGM will be paid to those members whose name appears on the Register of Members (including Beneficial Owners) of the Company as on the record date and will be subject to deduction of tax at source at prescribed rates pursuant to the Income Tax Act, 1961.

5. LISTING ON STOCK EXCHANGES:

The Companys Equity Shares are listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) SME Board, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 001 effective from Monday, October 10th, 2022.

6. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATES AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

7. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year under review, there were no material changes in the nature of business of the company, however, the ratio of trading goods is proportionately higher as compared to last years, which has resulted in lower Net Profit margins of 20% as against 29% in Fiscal 2023.

8. REMUNERATION POLICY AND COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION INCLUDING CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES, INDEPENDENCE OF A DIRECTOR AND OTHER MATTERS PROVIDED UNDER SUBSECTION (3) OF SECTION 178:

Pursuant to the Provisions of section 178 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Company has duly constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) with composition of Independent Directors and Non- Executive Director.

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters, as required under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, is available on our website, at https://www.silicongroup1.com.

9. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The Company presents all related party transactions before the Board specifying the nature, value, and terms and conditions of the transaction. Transactions with related parties are conducted in a transparent manner with the interest of the Company and Stakeholders as utmost priority and Company generally enters into transactions, which are at arms length and in the ordinary course of business.

During the year under review, all transactions entered into with related parties were approved by the Audit Committee of Directors. Certain transactions, which were repetitive in nature, were approved through omnibus route. The details of such transactions are given in form AOC-2 Attached with this report. The disclosure of transactions with related party for the year, as per Accounting Standard -18 Related Party Disclosures is given in Note - 23 to the Balance Sheet as on March 31st, 2024 forming part of this Annual Report.

As per Regulation 23 of the SEBI LODR, the Board has adopted a Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and Dealing with Related Party Transactions which may be accessed on the Companys website i.e. https://www.silicongroup1.com.

10. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

During the year under review there has been no any such significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

11. AUDITORS:

A. STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provision of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, Vinod Kumar Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants having firm registration no. 111513W, was appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold office for 5 Years commencing from the conclusion of the 7th AGM of the Company, till the conclusion of the 11th AGM to be held in 2027.

B. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provision of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 9 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Shanu Mata and Associates, Company Secretaries (FCS: 12161, CP: 17999), is appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the term of 3 Years commencing from the Financial Year 2022-23 till the Financial Year 2024-25.

C. INTERNAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provision of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 13 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, M/s. Sahajwani Narang & Associates, is appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the term of 3 Years commencing from the Financial Year 2022-23 till the Financial Year 2024-25.

12. EXPLANATION TO AUDITORS REMARK:

Auditors Report

The auditors of the company have not made any observations and/or qualifications in their audit report issued on the financial statements of the company of the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The report of the Statutory Auditors on the Financial Statements forms a part of this Integrated Annual Report. There are no specifications, reservations, adverse remarks on disclosure by the Statutory Auditors in their report. They have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company during the year under review.

Secretarial Auditors Report

The secretarial auditor has not made any remarks/observations/qualifications in the secretarial audit report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. Hence, there is no explanation required for the same.

The Secretarial Auditors Report is enclosed as Annexure-B to the Boards report, which forms part of this Integrated Annual Report.

13. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143 (12) OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GEOVERNMENT:

There were no frauds as reported by the Statutory Auditors under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 along with Rules made there-under other than those which are reportable to the Central Government.

14. DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARIES/TOINT VENTURES/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

During the year no company have become or ceased to be its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

15. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Mr. Manish Sehgal (DIN: 01193550) and Mr. Rajesh Krishna Vyas (DIN: 00259086), Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed to the Board that they meet the criteria of Independence as specified under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and they qualify to be Independent Director. They have also confirmed that they meet the requirements of Independent Director as mentioned under Regulation 16 (1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The confirmation was noted by the Board.

16. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has in place proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable secretarial standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

17. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Since the Company has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange therefore by virtue of Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the Company. Hence Corporate Governance does not form part of this Boards Report.

18. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREGIN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, required to be furnished pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are as under:

i. Part A and B of the Rules, pertaining to conservation of energy and technology absorption, are not applicable to the Company.

ii. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

Foreign Exchange Earned - Nil

Foreign Exchange Used - Nil

19. TRANSFER OF AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years shall be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"). During the year under review, there was no unpaid or unclaimed dividend in the "Unpaid Dividend Account" lying for a period of seven years from the date of transfer of such unpaid dividend to the said account. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

20. REMUNERATION RATIO AND OTHER DETAILS OF DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP) /EMPLOYEES:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, in respect of Directors/ KMP of the Company are furnished as follows:

1. The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the financial year 2023-24, ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and the comparison of remuneration of each Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) against the performance of the Company are as under:

Name of Director/KMP Designation Remuneration for F.Y. 2023-24 Remuneration for F.Y. 2022-23 Ratio of Remuneration of director to Median Remuneration of employees Increase /(decrease) in remuneration from previous year % increase in remuneration from previous year Sanjay Harish Motiani Managing Director and Chairman 60.00 42.00 33.57 18.00 42.86% Kanchan Sanjay Motiani Whole time Director 48.00 36.00 26.85 12.00 33.33% Anushka Sanjay Motiani Non-Executive Director 18.00 12.00 10.07 6.00 50% Nikhil Sanjay Motiani Executive Director 18.00 0.00 10.07 18.00 100% Subhash Apuroy Shenoy * Chief financial Officer 3.01 - 1.68 0.00 Not Applicable Himanshi Tiwari** Compliance Officer & Company Secretary 3.60 2.55 2.01 0.00 Not Applicable

*Subhash Apuroy Shenoy was appointed as the CFO w.e.f 25th September, 2023. Hence, % increase in remuneration is not comparable/ not applicable.

**Ms. Himanshi Tiwari appointed as the Company Secretary w.e.f 16th August, 2022. Hence, % increase in remuneration is not comparable/ not applicable.

1. The median remuneration of employees other than the Whole-time directors/Managerial Personnel of the Company during the financial year was Rs. 178,750/-

2. In the financial year, there is 109.60% increase in the median remuneration of employees other than the Wholetime directors/Managerial Personnel;

3. There were 38 permanent employees on the rolls of Company as on March 31st, 2024;

4. The key parameters for the variable component of remuneration availed by the directors are considered by the Board of Directors based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per the Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees;

5. It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid is as per the as per the Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees.

6. Details of top ten employees of the Company:

Details of employees under Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Sr. No. Name of the Employee Designation of the Employee Remuneration Received annually (Rs.) Nature of employment, whether contractual or otherwise Qualifications and experience of the employee 1. Vrushali Patil Admin Head 8.38 Permanent Graduation 2. Shreya Chaurasiya Digital Marketing Head 7.71 Permanent Graduation 3. Siddesh Sanjay Chaurasiya Designer 7.07 Permanent Graduation 4. Bhaskar Rasam Senior Engineer 6.38 Permanent Graduation 5. Bhavana Rasam Senior Accountant 6.20 Permanent Graduation 6. Sanjay Kumar Senior Engineer 5.87 Permanent Graduation 7. Amol Sagvekar Senior Engineer 5.44 Permanent Graduation 8. Ganesh Dhumal Senior Engineer 5.43 Permanent Graduation 9. Aman Singh Senior Engineer 5.04 Permanent Graduation 10. Karan Ahuja Marketing 4.80 Permanent Graduation

Date of commencement of employment/ Resignation The age of such employee The last Employment held by such employee before joining the Company The percentage of equity shares held by the employee in the Company within the meaning of clause (iii) of sub-rule (2) above Whether any such employee is a relative of any director or manager of the Company and if so, name of such director or Manager 01-04-2019 45 - 0.00 No 01-10-2022 24 - 0.00 No 01-10-2022 25 - 0.00 No 01-04-2016 42 - 0.00 No 01-04-2016 40 - 0.00 No 01-04-2016 53 - 0.00 No 01-04-2016 37 - 0.00 No 04-04-2016 40 - 0.00 No 01-04-2016 35 - 0.00 No 01-06-2022 32 - 0.00 No

No Directors/Managerial Personnel in the Company have been paid remuneration in excess of the limits prescribed under section 197 of The Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

21. DISCLOSURES:

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Company has several committees, which have been established as part of best corporate governance practices and comply with the requirements of the relevant provisions of applicable laws and statutes.

Pursuant to the provision of Companies act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, composition of different Committees are as follows:

i) Audit Committee

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Rajesh Krishana Vyas Chairman Independent Director Manish Sehgal Member Independent Director Kanchan Sanjay Motiani Member Whole Time Director

ii) Stakeholder Relationship Committee

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Rajesh Krishana Vyas Chairman Independent Director Sanjay Harish Motiani Member Chairman & Managing Director Kanchan Sanjay Motiani Member Whole Time Director

iii) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Manish Sehgal Chairman Independent Director Rajesh Krishana Vyas Member Independent Director Anushka Sanjay Motiani Member Non-Executive Director

iv) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Name of the Members Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Sanjay Harish Motiani Chairman Chairman & Managing Director Rajesh Krishna Vyas Member Independent Director Kanchan Sanjay Motiani Member Whole Time Director

v) Risk Management Committee

Name of the Members Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Sanjay Harish Motiani Chairman Chairman & Managing Director Rajesh Krishna Vyas Member Independent Director Kanchan Sanjay Motiani Member Whole Time Director

22. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy in compliance with Listing Regulations and Companies Act 2013. The Policy empowers all the Stakeholders to raise concerns by making Protected Disclosures as defined in the Policy. The Policy also provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of Whistle Blower who avail of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, in exceptional cases. As on date, none of the stakeholders have raised any Whistle Blower concern and the Company affirms that no employee has been denied access to the Audit Committee, which is charged with overseeing this policy. The Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy have also been uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. https:/ /www.silicongroup1.com.

23. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

Pursuant to the Provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company fulfilling its CSR obligation through the Anvi Medical & Educational Foundation, registered under Mumbai Trust Act, having registration number E- 34947 (M), Mumbai (Maharashtra) established in 2019. The trust has been registered for undertaking CSR activities and having registration no. CSR00012251.

The Trust is engaged in various activities like developing the down trodden especially dalits, scheduled caste, scheduled tribes, minorities, BPLs, and other backward communities, welfare of women, youth and child development through education, economic environment, skill education, health and cultural programs.

As per the Companies Act, 2013, all companies having net worth Rs. 500 crores or more, turnover of Rs. 1,000 crores or more or net profit of Rs.5 Crores or more during any financial year are required to spend at least 2% of average net profit of the Companys three immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the Company was required to spend Rs. 20,68,479/- (P.Y. 12,89,326) towards CSR activities in financial year 2023- 24. Expenditure related to Corporate Social Responsibility incurred as per Section 135 of the Co. Act, 2013 read with Schedule VII thereof is Rs. 22,00,000 /- (P.Y. 13,50,000).

CSR budget for 2023-24

Particular Amount (In Rs.) Profit before tax for the financial year 2020-21 3,11,86,693 Profit before tax for the financial year 2021-22 13,74,83,976 Profit before tax for the financial year 2022-23 14,16,01,238 Total Profit Before tax (PBT) 31,02,71,907 Average PBT for 3 years 10,34,23,969 2% of Average PBT for 3 years 20,68,479

CSR management:

The Board has constituted CSR committee for review and recommends CSR policies, CSR activities and CSR expenditure to the Board for their approval and monitors the progress and update the same to the Board of Directors at such interval as may be deemed fit. The CSR committee is constituted with following members:

Name of the Members Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Sanjay Harish Motiani Chairman Chairman & Managing Director Rajesh Krishna Vyas Member Independent Director Kanchan Sanjay Motiani Member Whole Time Director

Details of CSR amount spent during the financial year 2023-24:

S. No. Name of CSR Projects Areas/Subjects specified under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 Local Area (Yes/ No) Location of the Project Amount spent for the Project (in Rs.)* Manner of Execution (Direct or through Implementing Agency) Mode of Implementation through Implementing Agency Name CSR Registration Number 1. Promotion and Education Promoting education, including special education and employment enhancing vocation skills especially among children, women, elderly, and the differently abled and livelihood enhancement projects Yes Maharash tra 22,00,000/- Through Implementing Agency Anvi Medical & Educational Foundation CSR00012251

* Total CSR Amount for the F.Y. 2023 -24 Rs. 22,00,000/-

24. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The financial statements of the company have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in India (Indian GAAP). The company has prepared these financial statements to comply in all material respect with the accounting standards notified under the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 and the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The financial statements have been prepared on an accrual basis and under the historical cost convention.

25. DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board has formed a Risk Management Committee for overseeing the Companys risk management processes and systems and implementation of the risk management policy.

The Committee is responsible for monitoring and reviewing the risk management plan and ensuring its effectiveness. The Audit Committee of Directors has additional oversight in the area of financial risks and controls. The major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis.

26. COST RECORDS:

Maintenance of cost records as specified by Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company.

27. SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

The Company has always been committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees and has adopted policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Your Directors further state that during the year under review, during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

28. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Board is duly constituted according to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1), intimation under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

The Composition of Board of Directors and the details of Key Managerial Personnel for the Financial Year 2023 2024 are as follows:

Sr. No. Name Designation DIN/ PAN 1. Sanjay Harish Motiani Chairman and Managing Director 07314538 2. Kanchan Sanjay Motiani Whole-time director 07314480 3. Nikhil Sanjay Motiani Executive Director 07570586 4. Anushka Sanjay Motiani Non-Executive Director 07395256 5. Rajesh Krishna Vyas Independent Director 00259086 6. Manish Sehgal Independent Director 01193550 7. Himanshi Tiwari Company Secretary and Compliance Officer AVPPT1479G 8. Subhash Apuroy Shenoy Chief Financial Officer BIZPS1135C

> Appointment of Director & KMP:

During the year, the Company based on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) has appointed Mr. Subhash Apuroy Shenoy as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from September 25, 2023.

Further, during the year the Designation of directors changed as follows:

- Ms. Anushka Sanjay Motiani changed from Whole Time Director to Non-Executive Director with effect from September 25, 2023, and

- Mr. Nikhil Sanjay Motiani changed from Non-Executive Director to Executive Director with effect from September 25, 2023.

> Resignation of Director & KMP:

There was no resignation of director in the Company during the year. Mrs. Kanchan Sanjay Motiani resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from September 20, 2023.

Apart from the above changes, there were no other changes in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24 and till the date of Boards Report.

As per Companies Act, 2013 the Independent Directors are not liable to retire by rotation.

29. BOARD EVALUATION:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company has laid down the criteria for performance evaluation of the Board, its Committees and individual directors including independent Directors covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations, based on the predetermined templates designed as a tool to facilitate evaluation process, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Individual Directors including Independent Directors and its Committees on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. and expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process and performance of the Board.

30. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The Company has uploaded the extract of Annual Return on the website maintained by the Company i.e. www.silicongroup1.com

31. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Board of Directors met 05 (Five) times in total, physically/virtually and the intervening gap between two meetings was within the period prescribed under Section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013 along with Rules made there under.

32. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), is annexed to this Report as Annexure - C.

33. POLICIES AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS:

In terms of provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has adopted all the required policies which are applicable to the Company and are available on the Companys website www.silicongroup1.com.

34. PROCEEDINGS UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the period under review, no application has been filed or any proceeding is pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

35. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134(3)(c) and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirm that:

(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there are no material departures;

(ii) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(iii) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(v) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(vi) the directors has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

36. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

The Company has robust and comprehensive Internal Financial Control system commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The system encompasses the major processes to ensure reliability of financial reporting, compliance with policies, procedures, laws, and regulations, safeguarding of assets and economical and efficient use of resources.

The policies and procedures adopted by the company ensures the orderly and efficient conduct of its business and adherence to the companys policies, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

The Internal Auditors and the Management continuously monitors the efficacy of Internal Financial Control system with the objective of providing to the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, an effectiveness of the organizations risk management with regard to the Internal Financial Control system.

Audit Committee meets regularly to review reports submitted by the internal auditors. The Audit Committee also meet the Companys Statutory Auditors to ascertain their views on the financial statement, including the financial reporting system and compliance to accounting policies and procedures followed by the Company.

37. GENERAL:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole Time Directors of the Company receive any commission.

4. Particulars of Loan, Guarantees or Investment U/s. 186.

5. Separate Section containing a Report on performance and Financial Position of each of Subsidiaries, Associated & Joint Ventures included in the Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company.

6. Voluntary revision as per Section 131 of the Companies Act, 2013.

7. Any one-time settlement with any Banks or Financial Institutions.

38. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the co-operation and assistance received from various department of Central and State Government, the Bankers, Regulatory Bodies, Stakeholders including Financial Institutions, Suppliers, Customers and other business associates who have extended their valuable sustained support and encouragement during the year under review.

Your Directors take this opportunity to recognize and place on record their gratitude and appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff at all levels of the Company. We look forward for the continued support of every stakeholder in the future.

