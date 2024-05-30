TO THE MEMBERS OF SILVER OAK (INDIA) LTD

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of SILVER OAK (INDIA) LTD (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards(“Ind AS”), of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR QUALIFIED OPINION

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the financial statements.

"As required by Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, we report that the Company has not maintained an adequate audit trail as required by the Account Rules during the current financial year but has subsequently ratified the non-compliance."

EMPHASIS OF MATTERS

A) Attention is drawn to the outstanding liabilities as of 31.03.2024, pertaining to trade payables aged three years or older, which remain unpaid within the normal course of business operations. Management acknowledges the aging of these obligations and is actively engaged in efforts to address and resolve them. However, their prolonged existence raises uncertainties regarding their eventual settlement, potentially impacting the financial position and liquidity of the entity. While management believes that adequate provisions have been made to cover these obligations, there remains inherent risk due to the extended period outstanding. Users of the financial statements are encouraged to carefully consider the implications of these aged liabilities on the entitys financial health and future prospects.

B) The physical verification of inventory has not been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management as inventories are held under the custody of Excise Department as licence was not renewed by the Company and, in our opinion, the reason given by the management is appropriate; they have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No.Key Audit Matter Procedures Performed / Auditors Response: 1. Contingent liabilities relating to taxation, litigations, and arbitrations. Principal Audit Procedures The provisions and contingent liabilities relate to ongoing litigations and claims with various authorities and third parties. These relate to direct tax, indirect tax, claims and other general legal proceedings arising in the ordinary course of business. As at the year ended 31st March 2024, the amounts involved were significant. The assessment of a provision or a contingent liability requires significant judgement by the Management of the Company because of the inherent complexity in estimating future costs. The amount recognized as a provision is the best estimate of the expenditure. The provisions and contingent liabilities are subject to changes in the outcomes of litigations and claims and the positions taken by the Management of the Company. It involves significant judgement and estimation to determine the likelihood and timing of the cash outflows and interpretations of the legal aspects, tax legislations and judgements previously made by authorities. We have obtained an understanding of the process followed by the Management of the Company for assessment and determination of the amounts of provisions and contingent liabilities relating to taxation, litigations, and claims. We have made inquiries about the status in respect of significant provisions and contingent liabilities with the Companys internal tax and legal team, including challenging the assumptions and critical judgements made by the Company which impacted the computation of the provisions and inspecting the computation. We assessed Managements conclusions through discussions held with their in-house legal counsel and understanding precedents in similar cases. We communicated with the Companys external legal counsel on certain material litigations to establish the likelihood of outflow of economic resources being probable, possible, or remote in respect of the litigations. We have involved subject matter experts with specialized skills and knowledge to assist in the assessment of the value of significant provisions and contingent liabilities relating to the pending litigations, on sample basis, considering the nature of the exposures, applicable regulations, and related correspondence with the authorities. We also assessed and validated the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the Management in the Financial Statements. 2. Non-responses of external confirmations request perpetrated pursuant to SA 505. Principal Audit Procedures In the absence of related confirmations, we performed alternative audit procedures like follow-up confirmation requests, verification of subsequent payments and receipts to verify part of the balances appearing in the books of accounts.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report and management compliance certificate but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a Statements that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A”, a Statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except the non-maintenance of Audit trail Feature.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statements of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statements of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as of 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 22(3a) to the financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (if any);

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (if any); and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we (the auditors of the company) have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatements.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. The company has not used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has not been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SILVER OAK (INDIA) LIMITED on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024]

The Annexure required under CARO, 2020 referred to in our Report to the members of SILVER OAK (INDIA) LIMITED (“the Company”) for the year ended 31st March 2024, and according to information and explanations given to us, we report as under:

i. a) (A) The company is maintaining reasonable records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company does not have any intangible assets; therefore, the requirement of this clause is not applicable to the company.

b) These Property, Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and as informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) The company does not have any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory has not been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management as inventories are held under the custody of Excise Department as licence was not renewed by the Company and, in our opinion, the reason given by the management is appropriate; they have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Since the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits therefore there is no requirement to file the quarterly returns or statements with such banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. During the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, and,

(a) During the year the company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity and,

(A) The Company has no joint venture & associate but has a subsidiary and has not advanced loans or advances and guarantees or security given. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

(B) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as under:

(Amount in Rs.)

2023-2024 2022-2023 Type of Borrower Aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date Aggregate amount during the year Balance outstanding at the balance sheet date PROMOTER 0 0 0 0 DIRECTORS 0 0 0 0 KEY MANAGERIAL 0 0 0 0 PERSONNEL OTHERS 0 0 0 0

(b) There are no investments made, guarantees provided, security given and no loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees are provided which are prejudicial to the companys interest. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) During the year no loans and advances in the nature of loans have been given, the schedule of repayment of the principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) During the year no loans and advances are given. Accordingly, the provisions with respect to stipulation as to repayment of clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) During the year no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, if so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. In respect of investments the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with. During the year the company has not given any loans, guarantees, and security. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) with respect to loans etc. of the Order is not applicable.

v. In our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a. The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services

Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b. The following dues of Income Tax have not been deposited by the company on account of disputes: -

Name of statute Nature of Dues Demand (In Rs.) Period to which Amount Relates (Financial Year) Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act,1961 TDS 9910 2009-10 CPC Income Tax Act,1961 TDS 2570 2022-23 CPC Income Tax Act,1961 TDS 1160 2023-24 CPC Total 13640

viii. There were no transactions, not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender except a loan taken from related party (Royal Highland Distilleries Limited) on which outstanding amount of loan for Rs. 8,19,90,000 along with interest of Rs.63,97,888 is unpaid.

b) The company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The company has not taken any term loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

d) The company has not raised any funds on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes except a loan taken from related party which is repayable on demand (Royal Highland Distilleries Limited) on which outstanding amount of loan for Rs. 8,19,90,000alongwith interest of Rs.63,97,888 is unpaid.

e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

x. a) The Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable. xi. a) No fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year covered by our audit. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

c) There were no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable Indian accounting standard.

xiv. a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

xv. In our opinion, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable. c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

d) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. The company has incurred cash losses in the financial year 2023-2024 amounting to Rs. 1,46,72,694 and in the immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs.1,21,63,350.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we (the auditor) are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. The provisions of Section 135 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements of the company.

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of SILVER OAK (INDIA) LIMITED on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SILVER OAK (INDIA) LIMITED (“the Company”) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note“). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatements of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.