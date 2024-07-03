Summary

Silver Oak (India) Limited was incorporated in Nov.84 having licence to manufacture liquor issued by the government and the units is cleared with all Government compliance. The Company is having production capacity of more than 22 lac cases per year out. It is producing varieties of regular and premium range of products like Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Gin and Tango etc. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor. The Company started his operation in 1984. Thereafter, it set up a manufacturing and bottling plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, which has facilities for blending and bottling for Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), with an installed capacity of 2,75,600 cases. In 1995-96, a public issue was made by the company in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.

