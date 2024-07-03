Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAlcoholic Beverages
Open₹355.4
Prev. Close₹362.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.1
Day's High₹355.4
Day's Low₹355.4
52 Week's High₹400.95
52 Week's Low₹44.05
Book Value₹-19.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)134.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.55
-8.98
-7.76
-6.55
Net Worth
-6.76
-5.19
-3.97
-2.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.02
0.73
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-100
-97.08
336.58
2,957.46
Raw materials
0
-0.01
-0.46
-0.96
As % of sales
0
67
63.24
574.86
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.27
-0.19
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.41
-1.37
-0.99
-1.58
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.08
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.44
0
0.48
0.26
Working capital
0.69
-1.27
-0.3
-1.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-97.08
336.58
2,957.46
Op profit growth
-3.78
17.91
-55.14
129.17
EBIT growth
-3.21
38.65
-58.46
94.06
Net profit growth
-102.74
589.17
-61.64
57.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.01
0.02
0.01
1.51
0.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.01
0.02
0.01
1.51
0.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.66
1.42
1.32
3.35
1.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.4
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.05
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.75
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.75
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
941.8
|84.77
|8,884.87
|24.94
|0
|183.43
|64.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Suresh Kejriwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Leela Kalyani
Whole-time Director
Shirish Jaltare
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Meena
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prakash Gadia
Executive Director & CEO
Vivek Chibba
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Silver Oak (India) Ltd
Summary
Silver Oak (India) Limited was incorporated in Nov.84 having licence to manufacture liquor issued by the government and the units is cleared with all Government compliance. The Company is having production capacity of more than 22 lac cases per year out. It is producing varieties of regular and premium range of products like Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Gin and Tango etc. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor. The Company started his operation in 1984. Thereafter, it set up a manufacturing and bottling plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, which has facilities for blending and bottling for Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), with an installed capacity of 2,75,600 cases. In 1995-96, a public issue was made by the company in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.
Read More
The Silver Oak India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹355.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silver Oak India Ltd is ₹134.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Silver Oak India Ltd is 0 and -18.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silver Oak India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silver Oak India Ltd is ₹44.05 and ₹400.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Silver Oak India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.52%, 3 Years at 104.75%, 1 Year at 469.31%, 6 Month at 442.24%, 3 Month at 189.08% and 1 Month at 31.59%.
