Silver Oak (India) Ltd Share Price

355.4
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open355.4
  • Day's High355.4
  • 52 Wk High400.95
  • Prev. Close362.65
  • Day's Low355.4
  • 52 Wk Low 44.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-19.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)134.7
  • Div. Yield0
Silver Oak (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

355.4

Prev. Close

362.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1.1

Day's High

355.4

Day's Low

355.4

52 Week's High

400.95

52 Week's Low

44.05

Book Value

-19.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

134.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Silver Oak (India) Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Silver Oak (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Silver Oak (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.41%

Foreign: 61.41%

Indian: 3.29%

Non-Promoter- 35.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Silver Oak (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.79

3.79

3.79

3.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.55

-8.98

-7.76

-6.55

Net Worth

-6.76

-5.19

-3.97

-2.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.02

0.73

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-100

-97.08

336.58

2,957.46

Raw materials

0

-0.01

-0.46

-0.96

As % of sales

0

67

63.24

574.86

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.27

-0.19

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.41

-1.37

-0.99

-1.58

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.08

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.44

0

0.48

0.26

Working capital

0.69

-1.27

-0.3

-1.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-97.08

336.58

2,957.46

Op profit growth

-3.78

17.91

-55.14

129.17

EBIT growth

-3.21

38.65

-58.46

94.06

Net profit growth

-102.74

589.17

-61.64

57.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.01

0.02

0.01

1.51

0.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.01

0.02

0.01

1.51

0.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.66

1.42

1.32

3.35

1.09

Silver Oak (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.4

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.05

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.75

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.75

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

941.8

84.778,884.8724.940183.4364.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Silver Oak (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Suresh Kejriwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Leela Kalyani

Whole-time Director

Shirish Jaltare

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Meena

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prakash Gadia

Executive Director & CEO

Vivek Chibba

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Silver Oak (India) Ltd

Summary

Silver Oak (India) Limited was incorporated in Nov.84 having licence to manufacture liquor issued by the government and the units is cleared with all Government compliance. The Company is having production capacity of more than 22 lac cases per year out. It is producing varieties of regular and premium range of products like Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Gin and Tango etc. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Indian Made Foreign Liquor. The Company started his operation in 1984. Thereafter, it set up a manufacturing and bottling plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, which has facilities for blending and bottling for Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), with an installed capacity of 2,75,600 cases. In 1995-96, a public issue was made by the company in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.
Company FAQs

What is the Silver Oak India Ltd share price today?

The Silver Oak India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹355.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Silver Oak India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Silver Oak India Ltd is ₹134.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Silver Oak India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Silver Oak India Ltd is 0 and -18.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Silver Oak India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Silver Oak India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Silver Oak India Ltd is ₹44.05 and ₹400.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Silver Oak India Ltd?

Silver Oak India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.52%, 3 Years at 104.75%, 1 Year at 469.31%, 6 Month at 442.24%, 3 Month at 189.08% and 1 Month at 31.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Silver Oak India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Silver Oak India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.29 %

