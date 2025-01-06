Silver Oak (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.41
-1.37
-0.99
-1.58
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.08
-0.1
Tax paid
-0.44
0
0.48
0.26
Working capital
0.69
-1.27
-0.3
-1.3
Other operating items
Operating
-1.23
-2.71
-0.89
-2.72
Capital expenditure
0.43
-0.16
0.06
0.02
Free cash flow
-0.8
-2.87
-0.83
-2.7
Equity raised
-13.29
-4.35
-1.38
1.26
Investing
-1.5
0
0
2.1
Financing
13.73
9.83
6.64
3.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.87
2.6
4.42
3.73
