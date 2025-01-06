iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Silver Oak (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

355.4
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Silver Oak (India) Ltd

Silver Oak (I) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.41

-1.37

-0.99

-1.58

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.08

-0.1

Tax paid

-0.44

0

0.48

0.26

Working capital

0.69

-1.27

-0.3

-1.3

Other operating items

Operating

-1.23

-2.71

-0.89

-2.72

Capital expenditure

0.43

-0.16

0.06

0.02

Free cash flow

-0.8

-2.87

-0.83

-2.7

Equity raised

-13.29

-4.35

-1.38

1.26

Investing

-1.5

0

0

2.1

Financing

13.73

9.83

6.64

3.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.87

2.6

4.42

3.73

Silver Oak (I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Silver Oak (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.