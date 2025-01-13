iifl-logo-icon 1
Silver Oak (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

321.35
(-2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:24:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.79

3.79

3.79

3.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.55

-8.98

-7.76

-6.55

Net Worth

-6.76

-5.19

-3.97

-2.76

Minority Interest

Debt

8.44

7.55

6.63

6.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.68

2.36

2.66

3.82

Fixed Assets

1.25

1.07

1.13

1.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.72

0.72

0.72

0.72

Networking Capital

-1.05

-0.23

0.06

0.29

Inventories

0.48

0.48

0.48

0.69

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.06

0.36

0.77

0.49

Sundry Creditors

-0.54

-0.7

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.05

-0.37

-1.19

-0.88

Cash

0.16

0.19

0.14

0.99

Total Assets

1.68

2.35

2.65

3.81

