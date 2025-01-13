Silver Oak (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.55
-8.98
-7.76
-6.55
Net Worth
-6.76
-5.19
-3.97
-2.76
Minority Interest
Debt
8.44
7.55
6.63
6.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.68
2.36
2.66
3.82
Fixed Assets
1.25
1.07
1.13
1.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.72
0.72
0.72
0.72
Networking Capital
-1.05
-0.23
0.06
0.29
Inventories
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.69
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.06
0.36
0.77
0.49
Sundry Creditors
-0.54
-0.7
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.05
-0.37
-1.19
-0.88
Cash
0.16
0.19
0.14
0.99
Total Assets
1.68
2.35
2.65
3.81
