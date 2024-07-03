Silver Oak (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0.01
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.01
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.18
0.18
1.51
0.11
0.03
Total Income
0.18
0.18
1.52
0.11
0.03
Total Expenditure
0.26
0.38
0.34
0.37
0.38
PBIDT
-0.08
-0.2
1.18
-0.26
-0.35
Interest
0.19
0.19
0.22
0.18
0.18
PBDT
-0.28
-0.39
0.96
-0.44
-0.52
Depreciation
0.01
0.04
0.08
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.1
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.29
-0.43
0.79
-0.49
-0.57
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
-0.02
0.53
-0.05
-0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.34
-0.41
0.26
-0.43
-0.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.34
-0.41
0.26
-0.43
-0.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.89
-1.07
0.69
-1.14
-1.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
11,800
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
9,600
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
7,900
0
0
