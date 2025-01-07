iifl-logo-icon 1
Silver Oak (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

348.3
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.02

0.73

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-100

-97.08

336.58

2,957.46

Raw materials

0

-0.01

-0.46

-0.96

As % of sales

0

67

63.24

574.86

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.27

-0.19

-0.04

As % of sales

0

1,303.77

27.09

25.87

Other costs

-0.29

-0.47

-0.7

-0.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

2,239.65

96.55

344.89

Operating profit

-0.72

-0.75

-0.63

-1.41

OPM

0

-3,510.44

-86.88

-845.62

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.08

-0.1

Interest expense

-0.62

-0.56

-0.41

-0.18

Other income

0

0

0.14

0.11

Profit before tax

-1.41

-1.37

-0.99

-1.58

Taxes

-0.44

0

0.48

0.26

Tax rate

31.41

0

-48.95

-16.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.85

-1.37

-0.5

-1.32

Exceptional items

1.95

-2.12

0

0

Net profit

0.09

-3.49

-0.5

-1.32

yoy growth (%)

-102.74

589.17

-61.64

57.97

NPM

0

-16,358.11

-69.27

-788.54

