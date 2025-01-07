Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.02
0.73
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-100
-97.08
336.58
2,957.46
Raw materials
0
-0.01
-0.46
-0.96
As % of sales
0
67
63.24
574.86
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.27
-0.19
-0.04
As % of sales
0
1,303.77
27.09
25.87
Other costs
-0.29
-0.47
-0.7
-0.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
2,239.65
96.55
344.89
Operating profit
-0.72
-0.75
-0.63
-1.41
OPM
0
-3,510.44
-86.88
-845.62
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.08
-0.1
Interest expense
-0.62
-0.56
-0.41
-0.18
Other income
0
0
0.14
0.11
Profit before tax
-1.41
-1.37
-0.99
-1.58
Taxes
-0.44
0
0.48
0.26
Tax rate
31.41
0
-48.95
-16.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.85
-1.37
-0.5
-1.32
Exceptional items
1.95
-2.12
0
0
Net profit
0.09
-3.49
-0.5
-1.32
yoy growth (%)
-102.74
589.17
-61.64
57.97
NPM
0
-16,358.11
-69.27
-788.54
