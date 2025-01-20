Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6,964.12
-99.91
20.35
Op profit growth
-21.08
-84.31
-2,344.86
EBIT growth
-67.66
-85.7
-192.14
Net profit growth
-109.27
69.04
-226.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-100.97
-9,039.36
-47.18
2.52
EBIT margin
-21.39
-4,673.42
-26.76
34.96
Net profit margin
22.38
-17,044.98
-8.25
7.85
RoCE
-1.11
-3.14
-18.16
RoNW
0.77
-6.25
-2.76
RoA
0.29
-2.86
-1.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.32
-9.88
0
7.8
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.39
-10.06
-6.07
4.19
Book value per share
26.48
30.76
46.14
56.67
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.46
-1.42
0
P/CEPS
48.85
-1.39
-2.02
P/B
0.72
0.45
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
-89.07
-12.69
-0.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
49.34
1.87
-20.48
-57.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
264.52
34,556.63
40.86
Inventory days
24,111.37
34,22,472.27
2,829.12
Creditor days
-94.95
-337.96
-34.31
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.49
1.69
16.45
-10.78
Net debt / equity
0.46
0.44
0.1
-0.33
Net debt / op. profit
-3.02
-2.68
-0.15
-13.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-67
-115.25
-52.17
Employee costs
-41.69
-2,054.1
-2.61
-0.2
Other costs
-159.28
-7,018.25
-29.31
-45.09
