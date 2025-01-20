iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Silver Oak (India) Ltd Key Ratios

281.7
(-4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:21:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Silver Oak (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6,964.12

-99.91

20.35

Op profit growth

-21.08

-84.31

-2,344.86

EBIT growth

-67.66

-85.7

-192.14

Net profit growth

-109.27

69.04

-226.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-100.97

-9,039.36

-47.18

2.52

EBIT margin

-21.39

-4,673.42

-26.76

34.96

Net profit margin

22.38

-17,044.98

-8.25

7.85

RoCE

-1.11

-3.14

-18.16

RoNW

0.77

-6.25

-2.76

RoA

0.29

-2.86

-1.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.32

-9.88

0

7.8

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.39

-10.06

-6.07

4.19

Book value per share

26.48

30.76

46.14

56.67

Valuation ratios

P/E

14.46

-1.42

0

P/CEPS

48.85

-1.39

-2.02

P/B

0.72

0.45

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

-89.07

-12.69

-0.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

49.34

1.87

-20.48

-57.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

264.52

34,556.63

40.86

Inventory days

24,111.37

34,22,472.27

2,829.12

Creditor days

-94.95

-337.96

-34.31

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.49

1.69

16.45

-10.78

Net debt / equity

0.46

0.44

0.1

-0.33

Net debt / op. profit

-3.02

-2.68

-0.15

-13.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-67

-115.25

-52.17

Employee costs

-41.69

-2,054.1

-2.61

-0.2

Other costs

-159.28

-7,018.25

-29.31

-45.09

Silver Oak (I) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Silver Oak (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.