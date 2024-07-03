Silver Oak (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.15
0.4
0.08
0.32
0.55
Total Income
0.15
0.4
0.08
0.32
0.61
Total Expenditure
1.15
1.43
1.05
1.11
1.33
PBIDT
-1
-1.04
-0.97
-0.78
-0.72
Interest
0.53
0.49
0.43
0.47
0.42
PBDT
-1.53
-1.53
-1.4
-1.25
-1.14
Depreciation
0.14
0.08
0.14
0.13
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.67
-1.61
-1.54
-1.38
-1.2
Minority Interest After NP
-0.25
-0.29
-0.2
-0.13
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.42
-1.32
-1.34
-1.24
-1.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.07
-0.12
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.42
-1.32
-1.34
-1.17
-1.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.73
-3.48
-4.06
-3.63
-3.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
-1,200
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
-1,900
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
-2,000
