Silver Oak (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

341.35
(-2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.15

0.4

0.08

0.32

0.55

Total Income

0.15

0.4

0.08

0.32

0.61

Total Expenditure

1.15

1.43

1.05

1.11

1.33

PBIDT

-1

-1.04

-0.97

-0.78

-0.72

Interest

0.53

0.49

0.43

0.47

0.42

PBDT

-1.53

-1.53

-1.4

-1.25

-1.14

Depreciation

0.14

0.08

0.14

0.13

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.67

-1.61

-1.54

-1.38

-1.2

Minority Interest After NP

-0.25

-0.29

-0.2

-0.13

-0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.42

-1.32

-1.34

-1.24

-1.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.07

-0.12

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.42

-1.32

-1.34

-1.17

-1.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.73

-3.48

-4.06

-3.63

-3.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.79

3.79

3.79

3.79

3.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

-1,200

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

-1,900

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

-2,000

Silver Oak (I): Related NEWS

No Record Found

