Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SILVER OAK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015), we hereby forwarding the Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 14th November, 2024 at 3:00 PM at the administrative office of the Company situated at Princes Business Skypark, Block No 412, Scheme No 54 PU-3, Commercial, Opposite Orbit Mall, A.B. Road Indore 452010 MP IN (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 5th September, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the administrative office of the Company situated at Princes Business Skypark, Block No 412, Scheme No 54 PU-3, Commercial, Opposite Orbit Mall, A.B. Road Indore 452010 MP IN, the items mentioned in the attachment were transacted with other regular administrative & operational business:. The Board meeting commenced at 01:00 PM and concluded at 04:15 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SILVER OAK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financials of the Company for the Quarter ended 30-06-2024 Submission of un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024) Submission of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024 alongwith the limited review report duly approved by the board in their meeting held on 13-08-2024, commenced at 03:00pm and concluded at 06:00 pm at the administrative office of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

SILVER OAK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of The Company For the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 30-05-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024