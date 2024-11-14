iifl-logo-icon 1
Silver Oak (India) Ltd Board Meeting

308.7
(-1.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Silver Oak (I) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SILVER OAK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015), we hereby forwarding the Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 14th November, 2024 at 3:00 PM at the administrative office of the Company situated at Princes Business Skypark, Block No 412, Scheme No 54 PU-3, Commercial, Opposite Orbit Mall, A.B. Road Indore 452010 MP IN (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 5th September, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the administrative office of the Company situated at Princes Business Skypark, Block No 412, Scheme No 54 PU-3, Commercial, Opposite Orbit Mall, A.B. Road Indore 452010 MP IN, the items mentioned in the attachment were transacted with other regular administrative & operational business:. The Board meeting commenced at 01:00 PM and concluded at 04:15 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SILVER OAK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financials of the Company for the Quarter ended 30-06-2024 Submission of un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024) Submission of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30-06-2024 alongwith the limited review report duly approved by the board in their meeting held on 13-08-2024, commenced at 03:00pm and concluded at 06:00 pm at the administrative office of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
SILVER OAK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of The Company For the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 30-05-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
SILVER OAK (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 13th February, 2024 at 1:00 PM at the administrative office of the Company situated at Princes Business Skypark, Block No 412, Scheme No 54 PU-3, Commercial, Opposite Orbit Mall, A.B. Road Indore 452010 MP IN, the following items were transacted : Considered and approved the Un-audited IndAS Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. The Board had also discussed the other operational, financial and administrative matters in details and passed the necessary resolutions. The Board meeting commenced at 01: 00 PM and concluded at 2:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

