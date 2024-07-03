iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Mills Company Ltd Company Summary

4,575.35
(5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Simplex Mills Company Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1998, Simplex Mills Co. Ltd is engaged into manufacturing of textile products such as cloths and fabrics. The Company spins, weaves, processes, bleaches, dyes, and prints textiles. The Company excelled in supplying and manufacturing of blended and 100% cotton processed and grey fabrics,Cotton & blended warp/weft yarn for weaving and special industrial application oriented fabrics as per technical specification. Due to continuous losses and with no hope of any improvement in operations, the Company filed an application with the Commissioner of Labour, Maharashtra State, Mumbai for closure of the Textile Plant at Akola and the Company received permission for closure of the said Plant. The Labour Union was in appeal against the Order and now Union has filed an application for passing suitable Order and the said application was allowed in the operative part of Award by the Tribunal.

