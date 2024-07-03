iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Mills Company Ltd Share Price

4,357.5
(5.00%)
Dec 27, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,357.5
  • Day's High4,357.5
  • 52 Wk High7,385.95
  • Prev. Close4,150
  • Day's Low4,357.5
  • 52 Wk Low 2,056
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1,000
  • Book Value-1,155.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.07
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Simplex Mills Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4,357.5

Prev. Close

4,150

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

4,357.5

Day's Low

4,357.5

52 Week's High

7,385.95

52 Week's Low

2,056

Book Value

-1,155.6

Face Value

1,000

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.07

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Simplex Mills Company Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Simplex Mills Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Simplex Mills Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.17%

Non-Promoter- 14.25%

Institutions: 14.25%

Non-Institutions: 14.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Simplex Mills Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

2.52

2.31

2.12

1.95

Reserves

-6.45

-6.31

-6.24

-6.94

Net Worth

-0.93

-0.99

-1.12

-1.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.15

0.1

yoy growth (%)

28.76

-97.8

46.61

-16.46

Raw materials

0

0

-0.14

-0.1

As % of sales

96.94

155.12

98.32

99.1

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.03

0.18

0.01

-0.36

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.08

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.07

Working capital

0.6

0.06

0.6

-0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.76

-97.8

46.61

-16.46

Op profit growth

30.64

4.08

-10.63

-6.72

EBIT growth

-58.48

114.81

-144.08

-6.47

Net profit growth

288.6

-68.73

-233.01

91.03

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Simplex Mills Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Simplex Mills Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sabhapati Girjashanker Shukla

Non Executive Director

Shekher R Singh

Independent Director

Sita Sunil

Independent Director

Manish Harshey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harshika Kataria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Simplex Mills Company Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1998, Simplex Mills Co. Ltd is engaged into manufacturing of textile products such as cloths and fabrics. The Company spins, weaves, processes, bleaches, dyes, and prints textiles. The Company excelled in supplying and manufacturing of blended and 100% cotton processed and grey fabrics,Cotton & blended warp/weft yarn for weaving and special industrial application oriented fabrics as per technical specification. Due to continuous losses and with no hope of any improvement in operations, the Company filed an application with the Commissioner of Labour, Maharashtra State, Mumbai for closure of the Textile Plant at Akola and the Company received permission for closure of the said Plant. The Labour Union was in appeal against the Order and now Union has filed an application for passing suitable Order and the said application was allowed in the operative part of Award by the Tribunal.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Simplex Mills Company Ltd share price today?

The Simplex Mills Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4357.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Mills Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simplex Mills Company Ltd is ₹13.07 Cr. as of 27 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Simplex Mills Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Simplex Mills Company Ltd is 0 and -3.77 as of 27 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Simplex Mills Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simplex Mills Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simplex Mills Company Ltd is ₹2056 and ₹7385.95 as of 27 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Simplex Mills Company Ltd?

Simplex Mills Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.94%, 3 Years at -5.72%, 1 Year at 15.57%, 6 Month at 16.60%, 3 Month at -37.39% and 1 Month at -7.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Simplex Mills Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Simplex Mills Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.17 %
Institutions - 14.25 %
Public - 14.58 %

