Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹4,357.5
Prev. Close₹4,150
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹4,357.5
Day's Low₹4,357.5
52 Week's High₹7,385.95
52 Week's Low₹2,056
Book Value₹-1,155.6
Face Value₹1,000
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.07
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
2.52
2.31
2.12
1.95
Reserves
-6.45
-6.31
-6.24
-6.94
Net Worth
-0.93
-0.99
-1.12
-1.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.15
0.1
yoy growth (%)
28.76
-97.8
46.61
-16.46
Raw materials
0
0
-0.14
-0.1
As % of sales
96.94
155.12
98.32
99.1
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.03
0.18
0.01
-0.36
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.08
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.07
Working capital
0.6
0.06
0.6
-0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.76
-97.8
46.61
-16.46
Op profit growth
30.64
4.08
-10.63
-6.72
EBIT growth
-58.48
114.81
-144.08
-6.47
Net profit growth
288.6
-68.73
-233.01
91.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sabhapati Girjashanker Shukla
Non Executive Director
Shekher R Singh
Independent Director
Sita Sunil
Independent Director
Manish Harshey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harshika Kataria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Simplex Mills Company Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1998, Simplex Mills Co. Ltd is engaged into manufacturing of textile products such as cloths and fabrics. The Company spins, weaves, processes, bleaches, dyes, and prints textiles. The Company excelled in supplying and manufacturing of blended and 100% cotton processed and grey fabrics,Cotton & blended warp/weft yarn for weaving and special industrial application oriented fabrics as per technical specification. Due to continuous losses and with no hope of any improvement in operations, the Company filed an application with the Commissioner of Labour, Maharashtra State, Mumbai for closure of the Textile Plant at Akola and the Company received permission for closure of the said Plant. The Labour Union was in appeal against the Order and now Union has filed an application for passing suitable Order and the said application was allowed in the operative part of Award by the Tribunal.
Read More
The Simplex Mills Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4357.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simplex Mills Company Ltd is ₹13.07 Cr. as of 27 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Simplex Mills Company Ltd is 0 and -3.77 as of 27 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simplex Mills Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simplex Mills Company Ltd is ₹2056 and ₹7385.95 as of 27 Dec ‘24
Simplex Mills Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.94%, 3 Years at -5.72%, 1 Year at 15.57%, 6 Month at 16.60%, 3 Month at -37.39% and 1 Month at -7.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.