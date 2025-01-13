iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Mills Company Ltd Balance Sheet

4,575.35
(5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:24:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

2.52

2.31

2.12

1.95

Reserves

-6.45

-6.31

-6.24

-6.94

Net Worth

-0.93

-0.99

-1.12

-1.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.93

-0.99

-1.12

-1.99

Fixed Assets

3.98

4.02

4.06

4.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-4.97

-5.15

-5.33

-6.2

Inventories

0

0

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

850.22

1,094.78

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.92

3.08

2.4

2.49

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

1,094.78

Other Current Liabilities

-7.89

-8.23

-7.74

-8.69

Cash

0.07

0.13

0.15

0.05

Total Assets

-0.92

-1

-1.12

-1.99

