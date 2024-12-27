iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Mills Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4,357.5
(5.00%)
Dec 27, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.15

0.1

yoy growth (%)

28.76

-97.8

46.61

-16.46

Raw materials

0

0

-0.14

-0.1

As % of sales

96.94

155.12

98.32

99.1

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

0

As % of sales

833.91

479.9

15.14

0

Other costs

-0.38

-0.3

-0.28

-0.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8,894.8

9,050.47

188.91

332.9

Operating profit

-0.41

-0.31

-0.3

-0.34

OPM

-9,725.66

-9,585.51

-202.38

-332.01

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.08

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.16

-0.14

-4.4

Other income

0.61

0.71

0.55

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.03

0.18

0.01

-0.36

Taxes

0

0

0

0.07

Tax rate

0

0

0

-21.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.03

0.18

0.01

-0.28

Exceptional items

0.73

0

0.56

-0.15

Net profit

0.7

0.18

0.57

-0.43

yoy growth (%)

288.6

-68.73

-233.01

91.03

NPM

16,316.86

5,406.65

379.97

-418.8

