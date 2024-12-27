Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.15
0.1
yoy growth (%)
28.76
-97.8
46.61
-16.46
Raw materials
0
0
-0.14
-0.1
As % of sales
96.94
155.12
98.32
99.1
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
0
As % of sales
833.91
479.9
15.14
0
Other costs
-0.38
-0.3
-0.28
-0.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8,894.8
9,050.47
188.91
332.9
Operating profit
-0.41
-0.31
-0.3
-0.34
OPM
-9,725.66
-9,585.51
-202.38
-332.01
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
-0.08
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.16
-0.14
-4.4
Other income
0.61
0.71
0.55
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.03
0.18
0.01
-0.36
Taxes
0
0
0
0.07
Tax rate
0
0
0
-21.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
0.18
0.01
-0.28
Exceptional items
0.73
0
0.56
-0.15
Net profit
0.7
0.18
0.57
-0.43
yoy growth (%)
288.6
-68.73
-233.01
91.03
NPM
16,316.86
5,406.65
379.97
-418.8
