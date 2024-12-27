iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Mills Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4,357.5
(5.00%)
Dec 27, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Simplex Mills Company Ltd

Simplex Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.03

0.18

0.01

-0.36

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

-0.08

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.07

Working capital

0.6

0.06

0.6

-0.23

Other operating items

Operating

0.5

0.18

0.52

-0.6

Capital expenditure

-0.04

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.46

0.18

0.52

-0.6

Equity raised

-13.71

-14.07

-13.45

-14.21

Investing

0

-0.05

0.05

0

Financing

0

0

8.17

16.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.24

-13.93

-4.71

1.52

