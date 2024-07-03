Simplex Realty Ltd Summary

Incorporated on November 06, 1912 to set up a composite textile manufacturing unit in Bombay, Simplex Realty Ltd (Formerly known The Simplex Mills Ltd) was initially managed by Allen Bros. & Co. (Bombay). In 1932, the Managing Agency was taken over by Forbes Cambell & Co. In 1960, S R Damani, took over the management. Presently, the Company is in real estate development of residential as well as commercial properties.At the time of the takeover, the Company in priority, was manufacturing and selling only unprocessed grey cloth. Immediately after the takeover, the company set up a process house and gradually started manufacturing a whole range of shirtings, sarees, dress materials, etc. SML set up one more composite textile unit at Akola in 1974. The unit was put up to manufacture tyre cord fabric and grey canvas of different area densities. In 1981, the Company diversified its operations by setting up a paper mill in Gondia, Maharashtra, to manufacture writing and printing paper. The company went public in Sep.92 to part-finance its modernisation programme. The company has transferred its Paper & Paper board division to its subsidiary Simplex Paper & Pulp Limited.In 2005, the Company demerged its Paper & Textile Divisions and as per the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, the Paper Division was transferred and vested to Simplex Paper & Pulp Ltd and the Textile Division got transferred and vested to Gaalaxy Garments Ltd. In terms of Scheme of Demerger , the name of the Company got changed from The Simplex Mills Company Limited to Simplex Realty Limited with effect from 9th November, 2005. Thereafter, the Company acquired 100% shares of Simplex Renewable Resources Private Limited (SRRPL) and hence SRRPL became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company during year 2010-11. It completed the Simplex KhushAangan Project in Malad, Mumbai during 2017-18. The Nachinolla Project, in Goa having 4 Villas was completed in 2023.