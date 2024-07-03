iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Realty Ltd Share Price

214.3
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:16:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open214.3
  • Day's High214.3
  • 52 Wk High300
  • Prev. Close214.3
  • Day's Low214.3
  • 52 Wk Low 110
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E27.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value403.72
  • EPS7.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64.08
  • Div. Yield0.47
View All Historical Data
Simplex Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

214.3

Prev. Close

214.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

214.3

Day's Low

214.3

52 Week's High

300

52 Week's Low

110

Book Value

403.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64.08

P/E

27.94

EPS

7.67

Divi. Yield

0.47

Simplex Realty Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

Simplex Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Simplex Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.88%

Non-Promoter- 15.07%

Institutions: 15.07%

Non-Institutions: 30.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Simplex Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.99

2.99

2.99

2.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

116.6

111.74

111.26

108.62

Net Worth

119.59

114.73

114.25

111.61

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.98

4.15

9.09

16.48

yoy growth (%)

-52.24

-54.29

-44.83

79.09

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.71

-2.7

-2.58

-2.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.13

0.4

0.59

-2.35

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.12

-0.18

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.66

0.05

-0.54

1.67

Working capital

7.03

1.95

-31.24

-9.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.24

-54.29

-44.83

79.09

Op profit growth

-21.61

20.87

-55.01

-44

EBIT growth

426.1

-35.74

-142.57

-73.05

Net profit growth

430.77

766.4

-100.74

18.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.76

1.58

1.98

4.16

9.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.76

1.58

1.98

4.16

9.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.95

6.1

6.11

5.17

5.02

Simplex Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Simplex Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nandan S Damani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S K Somany

Joint Managing Director

Sanjay N Damani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vijay S Jindal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sabhapati Girijashankar Shukla

Executive Director

Sandhya R Kini

Nominee (LIC)

Shri Praveen Kumar

Independent Director

Navratan Damani

Independent Director

Satyan S Israni

Independent Director

Anil Loh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Paresh Bagawe

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Simplex Realty Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on November 06, 1912 to set up a composite textile manufacturing unit in Bombay, Simplex Realty Ltd (Formerly known The Simplex Mills Ltd) was initially managed by Allen Bros. & Co. (Bombay). In 1932, the Managing Agency was taken over by Forbes Cambell & Co. In 1960, S R Damani, took over the management. Presently, the Company is in real estate development of residential as well as commercial properties.At the time of the takeover, the Company in priority, was manufacturing and selling only unprocessed grey cloth. Immediately after the takeover, the company set up a process house and gradually started manufacturing a whole range of shirtings, sarees, dress materials, etc. SML set up one more composite textile unit at Akola in 1974. The unit was put up to manufacture tyre cord fabric and grey canvas of different area densities. In 1981, the Company diversified its operations by setting up a paper mill in Gondia, Maharashtra, to manufacture writing and printing paper. The company went public in Sep.92 to part-finance its modernisation programme. The company has transferred its Paper & Paper board division to its subsidiary Simplex Paper & Pulp Limited.In 2005, the Company demerged its Paper & Textile Divisions and as per the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, the Paper Division was transferred and vested to Simplex Paper & Pulp Ltd and the Textile Division got transferred and vested to Gaalaxy Garments Ltd. In terms of Scheme of Demerger , the name of the Company
Company FAQs

What is the Simplex Realty Ltd share price today?

The Simplex Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹214.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Simplex Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simplex Realty Ltd is ₹64.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Simplex Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Simplex Realty Ltd is 27.94 and 0.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Simplex Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simplex Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simplex Realty Ltd is ₹110 and ₹300 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Simplex Realty Ltd?

Simplex Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.61%, 3 Years at 24.82%, 1 Year at 70.96%, 6 Month at 30.67%, 3 Month at 3.48% and 1 Month at 12.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Simplex Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Simplex Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.88 %
Institutions - 15.08 %
Public - 30.04 %

