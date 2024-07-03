SectorRealty
Open₹214.3
Prev. Close₹214.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹214.3
Day's Low₹214.3
52 Week's High₹300
52 Week's Low₹110
Book Value₹403.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64.08
P/E27.94
EPS7.67
Divi. Yield0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.99
2.99
2.99
2.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
116.6
111.74
111.26
108.62
Net Worth
119.59
114.73
114.25
111.61
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.98
4.15
9.09
16.48
yoy growth (%)
-52.24
-54.29
-44.83
79.09
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.71
-2.7
-2.58
-2.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.13
0.4
0.59
-2.35
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.12
-0.18
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.66
0.05
-0.54
1.67
Working capital
7.03
1.95
-31.24
-9.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.24
-54.29
-44.83
79.09
Op profit growth
-21.61
20.87
-55.01
-44
EBIT growth
426.1
-35.74
-142.57
-73.05
Net profit growth
430.77
766.4
-100.74
18.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.76
1.58
1.98
4.16
9.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.76
1.58
1.98
4.16
9.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.95
6.1
6.11
5.17
5.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nandan S Damani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S K Somany
Joint Managing Director
Sanjay N Damani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vijay S Jindal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sabhapati Girijashankar Shukla
Executive Director
Sandhya R Kini
Nominee (LIC)
Shri Praveen Kumar
Independent Director
Navratan Damani
Independent Director
Satyan S Israni
Independent Director
Anil Loh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Paresh Bagawe
Summary
Incorporated on November 06, 1912 to set up a composite textile manufacturing unit in Bombay, Simplex Realty Ltd (Formerly known The Simplex Mills Ltd) was initially managed by Allen Bros. & Co. (Bombay). In 1932, the Managing Agency was taken over by Forbes Cambell & Co. In 1960, S R Damani, took over the management. Presently, the Company is in real estate development of residential as well as commercial properties.At the time of the takeover, the Company in priority, was manufacturing and selling only unprocessed grey cloth. Immediately after the takeover, the company set up a process house and gradually started manufacturing a whole range of shirtings, sarees, dress materials, etc. SML set up one more composite textile unit at Akola in 1974. The unit was put up to manufacture tyre cord fabric and grey canvas of different area densities. In 1981, the Company diversified its operations by setting up a paper mill in Gondia, Maharashtra, to manufacture writing and printing paper. The company went public in Sep.92 to part-finance its modernisation programme. The company has transferred its Paper & Paper board division to its subsidiary Simplex Paper & Pulp Limited.In 2005, the Company demerged its Paper & Textile Divisions and as per the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, the Paper Division was transferred and vested to Simplex Paper & Pulp Ltd and the Textile Division got transferred and vested to Gaalaxy Garments Ltd. In terms of Scheme of Demerger , the name of the Company
The Simplex Realty Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹214.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simplex Realty Ltd is ₹64.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Simplex Realty Ltd is 27.94 and 0.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simplex Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simplex Realty Ltd is ₹110 and ₹300 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Simplex Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.61%, 3 Years at 24.82%, 1 Year at 70.96%, 6 Month at 30.67%, 3 Month at 3.48% and 1 Month at 12.79%.
