Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.98
4.15
9.09
16.48
yoy growth (%)
-52.24
-54.29
-44.83
79.09
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.71
-2.7
-2.58
-2.53
As % of sales
136.67
65.01
28.42
15.37
Other costs
-2.68
-5.8
-10.1
-21.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
135.02
139.59
111.13
133.13
Operating profit
-3.4
-4.34
-3.59
-7.99
OPM
-171.69
-104.61
-39.55
-48.51
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.12
-0.18
-0.13
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.2
-0.35
-0.1
Other income
6.8
5.08
4.73
5.88
Profit before tax
3.13
0.4
0.59
-2.35
Taxes
-0.66
0.05
-0.54
1.67
Tax rate
-21.25
13.94
-91.03
-70.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.46
0.46
0.05
-0.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-6.55
Net profit
2.46
0.46
0.05
-7.24
yoy growth (%)
430.77
766.4
-100.74
18.97
NPM
124.34
11.18
0.59
-43.93
