Simplex Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

208
(-1.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.98

4.15

9.09

16.48

yoy growth (%)

-52.24

-54.29

-44.83

79.09

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.71

-2.7

-2.58

-2.53

As % of sales

136.67

65.01

28.42

15.37

Other costs

-2.68

-5.8

-10.1

-21.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

135.02

139.59

111.13

133.13

Operating profit

-3.4

-4.34

-3.59

-7.99

OPM

-171.69

-104.61

-39.55

-48.51

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.12

-0.18

-0.13

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.2

-0.35

-0.1

Other income

6.8

5.08

4.73

5.88

Profit before tax

3.13

0.4

0.59

-2.35

Taxes

-0.66

0.05

-0.54

1.67

Tax rate

-21.25

13.94

-91.03

-70.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.46

0.46

0.05

-0.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-6.55

Net profit

2.46

0.46

0.05

-7.24

yoy growth (%)

430.77

766.4

-100.74

18.97

NPM

124.34

11.18

0.59

-43.93

