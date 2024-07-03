iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Realty Ltd Quarterly Results

208
(-1.89%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.27

4.01

0.3

0.26

0.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.27

4.01

0.3

0.26

0.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.6

1.66

1.7

1.65

1.72

Total Income

1.86

5.66

2

1.9

1.94

Total Expenditure

1.63

4.43

1.24

1.14

1.84

PBIDT

0.24

1.24

0.76

0.77

0.1

Interest

0.02

0.01

0.01

0

0

PBDT

0.22

1.23

0.75

0.76

0.1

Depreciation

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0.03

0.08

0.1

0.05

Deferred Tax

-0.06

0.2

0.04

0.1

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

0.17

0.96

0.59

0.52

0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.17

0.96

0.59

0.52

0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.17

0.96

0.59

0.52

0.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.58

3.22

1.98

1.74

0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.99

2.99

2.99

2.99

2.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

88.88

30.92

253.33

296.15

45.45

PBDTM(%)

81.48

30.67

250

292.3

45.45

PATM(%)

62.96

23.94

196.66

200

22.72

