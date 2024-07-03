Simplex Realty Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.27
4.01
0.3
0.26
0.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.27
4.01
0.3
0.26
0.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.6
1.66
1.7
1.65
1.72
Total Income
1.86
5.66
2
1.9
1.94
Total Expenditure
1.63
4.43
1.24
1.14
1.84
PBIDT
0.24
1.24
0.76
0.77
0.1
Interest
0.02
0.01
0.01
0
0
PBDT
0.22
1.23
0.75
0.76
0.1
Depreciation
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0.03
0.08
0.1
0.05
Deferred Tax
-0.06
0.2
0.04
0.1
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
0.17
0.96
0.59
0.52
0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.17
0.96
0.59
0.52
0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.17
0.96
0.59
0.52
0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.58
3.22
1.98
1.74
0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.99
2.99
2.99
2.99
2.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
88.88
30.92
253.33
296.15
45.45
PBDTM(%)
81.48
30.67
250
292.3
45.45
PATM(%)
62.96
23.94
196.66
200
22.72
