Simplex Realty Ltd Key Ratios

215
(4.78%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Simplex Realty Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-52.24

-54.29

-44.83

79.09

Op profit growth

-21.61

20.87

-48.3

-51.27

EBIT growth

257.06

-35.74

-179.19

-85.51

Net profit growth

220.38

64.63

-105.41

1.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-171.69

-104.61

-39.55

-42.21

EBIT margin

110.52

14.78

10.51

-7.32

Net profit margin

89.3

13.31

3.69

-37.62

RoCE

2

0.56

0.88

-1.07

RoNW

0.4

0.12

0.07

-1.42

RoA

0.4

0.12

0.07

-1.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.92

1.85

1.12

0

Dividend per share

1

0

0

0

Cash EPS

5.37

1.43

0.51

-21.17

Book value per share

366.82

360.3

354.88

352.54

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.39

25.97

33.21

0

P/CEPS

19.13

33.44

72.28

-4.92

P/B

0.28

0.13

0.1

0.29

EV/EBIDTA

11.83

20.57

11.27

-31.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-31.79

13.94

-91.03

-126.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

37.33

26.02

Inventory days

5,995.67

2,932.47

1,402.82

945.02

Creditor days

-9.81

-6.43

-4.6

-8.25

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-22.38

-2.97

-2.67

11.14

Net debt / equity

-0.02

0

0.01

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

0.84

-0.18

-0.47

-0.42

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-136.67

-65.01

-28.42

-15.37

Other costs

-135.02

-139.59

-111.13

-126.83

