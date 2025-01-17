Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-52.24
-54.29
-44.83
79.09
Op profit growth
-21.61
20.87
-48.3
-51.27
EBIT growth
257.06
-35.74
-179.19
-85.51
Net profit growth
220.38
64.63
-105.41
1.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-171.69
-104.61
-39.55
-42.21
EBIT margin
110.52
14.78
10.51
-7.32
Net profit margin
89.3
13.31
3.69
-37.62
RoCE
2
0.56
0.88
-1.07
RoNW
0.4
0.12
0.07
-1.42
RoA
0.4
0.12
0.07
-1.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.92
1.85
1.12
0
Dividend per share
1
0
0
0
Cash EPS
5.37
1.43
0.51
-21.17
Book value per share
366.82
360.3
354.88
352.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.39
25.97
33.21
0
P/CEPS
19.13
33.44
72.28
-4.92
P/B
0.28
0.13
0.1
0.29
EV/EBIDTA
11.83
20.57
11.27
-31.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-31.79
13.94
-91.03
-126.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
37.33
26.02
Inventory days
5,995.67
2,932.47
1,402.82
945.02
Creditor days
-9.81
-6.43
-4.6
-8.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-22.38
-2.97
-2.67
11.14
Net debt / equity
-0.02
0
0.01
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
0.84
-0.18
-0.47
-0.42
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-136.67
-65.01
-28.42
-15.37
Other costs
-135.02
-139.59
-111.13
-126.83
