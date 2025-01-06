Simplex Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.13
0.4
0.59
-2.35
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.12
-0.18
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.66
0.05
-0.54
1.67
Working capital
7.03
1.95
-31.24
-9.48
Other operating items
Operating
9.34
2.3
-31.36
-10.3
Capital expenditure
-0.25
0.5
0.1
0.49
Free cash flow
9.09
2.8
-31.26
-9.81
Equity raised
217.41
215.31
211.54
223.41
Investing
-4.24
-1.98
33.21
-0.78
Financing
1.5
3.19
5.38
6.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
223.76
219.32
218.86
219.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.