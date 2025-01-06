iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

212
(-1.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Simplex Realty FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.13

0.4

0.59

-2.35

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.12

-0.18

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.66

0.05

-0.54

1.67

Working capital

7.03

1.95

-31.24

-9.48

Other operating items

Operating

9.34

2.3

-31.36

-10.3

Capital expenditure

-0.25

0.5

0.1

0.49

Free cash flow

9.09

2.8

-31.26

-9.81

Equity raised

217.41

215.31

211.54

223.41

Investing

-4.24

-1.98

33.21

-0.78

Financing

1.5

3.19

5.38

6.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

223.76

219.32

218.86

219.72

