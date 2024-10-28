iifl-logo-icon 1
Simplex Realty Ltd Board Meeting

196.4
(5.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Simplex Realty CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
As per letter attached
Board Meeting28 Oct 202427 Sep 2024
SIMPLEX REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the Letter attached. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting16 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
As per attachment
Board Meeting7 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
SIMPLEX REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 7th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. As per the Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Revised outcome dated 8th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202423 Apr 2024
SIMPLEX REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 21st May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. As per Letter attached As per the letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
As per the Letter attached As per the Letter Attached
Board Meeting24 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
SIMPLEX REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting-24.01.2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Appointment of Shri Navratan Damani (DIN:00057401) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director for a term of five consecutive years w.e.f 01.04.2024 to 31.03.2029 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)

