|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Dec 2024
|26 Dec 2024
|As per letter attached
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|SIMPLEX REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per the Letter attached. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|As per attachment
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|SIMPLEX REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 7th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. As per the Letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Revised outcome dated 8th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|SIMPLEX REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to provision of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 21st May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. As per Letter attached As per the letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|As per the Letter attached As per the Letter Attached
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|SIMPLEX REALTY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting-24.01.2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Appointment of Shri Navratan Damani (DIN:00057401) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director for a term of five consecutive years w.e.f 01.04.2024 to 31.03.2029 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.