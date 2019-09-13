To,

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

OPINION:

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of SIYARAM RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LIMITED (ERSTWHILE KNOWN AS SIYARAM IMPEX PRIVATE LIMITED) ("the Company") which comprise the Balance sheet as on 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit & Loss, including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule 2015, as amended , ("Ind As") and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profits including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in the equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Chairmans Letter, Management Discussion and Analysis, and Directors Report including Annexure to Directors report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5] of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"] with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS] specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards] Rules 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either

intends to liqu?date the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As a part of an audit in accordance with the SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3](i] of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• We conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate,

to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS:

1. As required by the companies (Auditors Report] Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11] of section 143 of the Act, (hereinafter referred as "the order"], and on the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143 (3] of the Act, we report that:

a] We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b] In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f] below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors] Rules, 2014.

c] The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income], the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representation received from Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as Director in terms of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Managerial Remuneration paid / payable by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act with respect to requisite approval of the members

g) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate report in "Annexure - B".

B. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance

with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion

and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) According to records of the company, information and explanation given by the management of the company, there are no disputes or case pending against the company.

b) The company was not required to recognize any provision as at 31st March 2024 under the applicable law or accounting standards, as it does not have any material foreseeable losses as long term contracts (including derivative contracts).

c) According to records of the company, information and explanation given by the management of the company, there are no dividend outstanding to be paid, hence no amounts were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the company.

d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and

belief, as disclosed in the Additional Note 17 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or

indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ult?mate Beneficiaries"] or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii] The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Additional Note 17 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s] or entity(ies], including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"], with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries"] or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub- clause (i] and (ii] of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i] and (ii] above, contain any material misstatement.

e] The reporting under Rule 11(g] of the Companies (Audit and Auditors] Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log] facility for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. The management has been advised to upgrade the software to meet with the requirement of Rule 11(g] of Companies (Audit and Auditors] Rules, 2014.

For Kamlesh Rathod & Associates Chartered Accountants UDIN: 24131261BKBPKY1569 (Sagar D Shah) Partner Membership. No 131261 FRN No. 117930W Jamnagar dated 28th May 2024

Annexure - B" annexed to and forming part of report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act") of Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited (Erstwhile known as Siyaram Impex Pr?vate Limited]

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of SIYARAM RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Erstwhile known as SIYARAM IMPEX PRIVATE LIMITED) ("the Company"] as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all ,material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note"] and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10] of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable

assurance about whether adequate internal financial Controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such Controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1] pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2] provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3] provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINACIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the

policies or procedures may deteri?rate.

For Kamlesh Rathod & Associates Chartered Accountants UDIN: 24131261BKBPKY1569 (Sagar D Shah) Partner M. No 131261 FRN No. 117930W Jamnagar dated 28th May 2024

On the basis of information and explanations made available to us and on the basis of such checks and verification as we considered necessary we hereby report on Annexure A as referred to in paragraph 5 of the Auditors Report Order, 2020 issued by Central Government of India in terms of sub - section 11 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 of even date to the members of Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited (Erstwhile known as Siyaram Impex Private Limited) on the Financial Statements as of and for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(i)

(a)

(A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company does not have Intangible Assets therefore this clause is not applicable.

(b) We have been given to understand that All Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management annually which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its asset. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanation provided by the management and on verification of the photocopy of the title deeds, we report that all title deeds of immovable property of company held as Fixed Assets are held in the name of the company.

(d) As per information and explanations given by the management of the company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

(e) As per information and explanations given by the management of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder therefore this clause is not applicable to the company.

(ii)

(a) Considering the volume of work and item being traded by company being precious commodity and considering the 24 hours security made available, the management has no separate schedule verification of stock but the same is verifie d by the management when the banker sends their stock auditors. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and the Company is maintaining proper records of Inward & outward of stock. As per the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed.

(b) As per information and explanations given by the management of the company and the audit procedures performed by us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Five Crore rupees, in aggregate, from bank or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the company. Discrepancies were found in Quarterly/Monthly statement submitted but were immaterial as the drawing power limit was justified excluding these differences.

(iii)

(a) As per information and explanations given to us and on basis of such checks we are in the opinion that the company has not made any investment in form of loans & advances, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year and therefore this clause iii (a) is not applicable to the company.

(b) During the year the company has made investments in Fixed Deposit with Union Bank of India Ltd and Bank of Baroda during the year under consideration which are marked as lien against Bank Guarantee issued by the bank. Principal Investment amounts to Rs. 60,49,745/- in Bank of Baroda and Rs. 14,13,221/- in Union Bank of India is made during the year. Since these investment carries return in the form of interest rate, we are of the opinion that it is not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) As per information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not provided any security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year under consideration except advances given for business purpose and therefore clause iii (c) to (f) are not applicable to the company.

(iv) In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have duly been complied by the company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the provisions Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under and the directives issued by the RBI. Thus, there is no contravention of the above provisions. No order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the products manufactured by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of manufacture of products and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Service- Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and the company has not paid the due Advance tax.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues which have not been deposited on account of any disputes relating to statutory dues referred to in sub-clause vii (a) above except

i. The company has filed VAT Appeal before Deputy Commissioner State Tax (Appeals), State Tax. For the matter under consideration total demand of Rs.5,98,684/- was raised and company has paid the Demand of Rs. 1,20,000 and for balance amount stay has been granted. The issue is pending for F.Y. 2007-08 in order to get stay of demand for remaining demand for the F.Y. 2007-08; and

ii. Penalty of Rs. 30,00,000 is levied by the Development commissioner, KASEZ for non-realization of Export Proceeds under EOU (Export Oriented Units) Scheme for which Second Appeal has been preferred before the Secretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The second appeal against this order has also confirmed, the demand vide F. No. 01/92/171/16/AM-19/PC- VI/243 Dated 13/09/2019 passed by Dy. Director General of Foreign Trade, Udyogbhawan, New Delhi.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given by the management and the records of the company examined by us, there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based on our audit procedures we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any lender, therefore clause ix (a) to (f) is not applicable to the company.

(x)

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year under consideration the company made an offer for SME IPO with Bombay Stock Exchange during the year through which the company has issued 49,92,000 shares bearing an issue price of Rs. 46/- being (Rs. 10/- face value and Rs. 36/- the premium charged on the shares). The company has raised Rs. 22,96,32,000/- through this issue and the same has been utilized for the purpose mentioned in the terms of reference in Red hearing prospectus.

(b) In our opinion and to the best of the information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of opinion that the company has not issued any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially convertible debentures during the year under consideration. Since no private placement or preferential allotment is made, this clause is not applicable to that extent.

(xi) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud on or by the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year nor we

have been informed of any such case by the management, henee clause xi (a) to (c) is not applicable to the company.

(xii) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not a Nidhi hence, in our opinion the requirements of Clause xii (a) to (c) of the order do not apply to the company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in Note-1.10 of Notes forming part of the Financial Statements in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv)

(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)

(a) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company is not a Non- Banking Financial Company and hence in our opinion; the requirements of this clause of the Order regarding registration under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 do not apply to the company.

(b) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, the company has not conducted any non-banking financial of housing finance activities without a valid certificate of registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Henee in our opinion the requirements of this clause are not applicable to the company.

(c) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, the company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India hence in our opinion the requirements of clause xvi (c) and (d) are not applicable to the company.

(xvii) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year & in the immediately preceding financial year & therefore this Clause is not applicable.

(xviii) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that there is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx)

(a) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has no other than ongoing projects, the company has not transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act

within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

(b) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has no amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has not been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

(xxi) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations provided by the management, this clause is not applicable as Consolidated Financial Statement is not applicable to the company.