Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd Share Price

154
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open151.05
  • Day's High154
  • 52 Wk High183.85
  • Prev. Close151
  • Day's Low151
  • 52 Wk Low 60.63
  • Turnover (lac)6.93
  • P/E43.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.41
  • EPS3.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)335.55
  • Div. Yield0
Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

151.05

Prev. Close

151

Turnover(Lac.)

6.93

Day's High

154

Day's Low

151

52 Week's High

183.85

52 Week's Low

60.63

Book Value

51.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

335.55

P/E

43.77

EPS

3.45

Divi. Yield

0

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:15 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.13%

Non-Promoter- 2.25%

Institutions: 2.25%

Non-Institutions: 36.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.8

13.81

13.81

13.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.93

32.44

24.96

21.74

Net Worth

76.73

46.25

38.77

35.55

Minority Interest

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramgopal Ochhavlal Maheshwari

Managing Director

Bhavesh Ramgopal Maheshwari

Non Executive Director

Madhu Ramgopal Maheshwari

Independent Director

Jaimish Govindbhai Patel

Independent Director

Raimeen Bhanubhai Maradiya

WTD & Additional Director

Megha Bhavesh Maheshwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd

Summary

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Siyaram Impex Private Limited on February 12, 2007 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, Further, the name of Company was changed from Siyaram Impex Private Limited to Siyaram Recycling Industries Private Limited vide certificate dated July 27, 2023. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Siyaram Recycling Industries Private Limited to Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 24, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Incorporated in 2007, the Company is primarily engaged in (i) segregation of brass scrap (ii) manufacturing of brass ingots, billets and brass rods and (iii) manufacturing of brass based components (plumbing and sanitary parts) such as brass inserts, brass ceramic cartridges (brass spindles), brass valves, extension nipples etc. as per the customers requirements, from two manufacturing units (Unit-I and Unit-II) located at Village Lakhabaval, District Jamnagar. It manufacture brass ingots, billets and rods through brass scrap from manufacturing unit-II located at Jamnagar. Additionally, it supply brass ingots to esteemed customers in India such as Astral Limited, Kajaria Bathware and AGI Greenpac (formerly known as HSIL). It procure brass scrap mainly from international market such as USA, UK, Europe and Midd
Company FAQs

What is the Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd share price today?

The Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹154 today.

What is the Market Cap of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹335.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd is 43.77 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹60.63 and ₹183.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd?

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 111.37%, 6 Month at 110.45%, 3 Month at 21.38% and 1 Month at -2.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.14 %
Institutions - 2.25 %
Public - 36.61 %

