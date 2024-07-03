Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹151.05
Prev. Close₹151
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.93
Day's High₹154
Day's Low₹151
52 Week's High₹183.85
52 Week's Low₹60.63
Book Value₹51.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)335.55
P/E43.77
EPS3.45
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.8
13.81
13.81
13.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.93
32.44
24.96
21.74
Net Worth
76.73
46.25
38.77
35.55
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramgopal Ochhavlal Maheshwari
Managing Director
Bhavesh Ramgopal Maheshwari
Non Executive Director
Madhu Ramgopal Maheshwari
Independent Director
Jaimish Govindbhai Patel
Independent Director
Raimeen Bhanubhai Maradiya
WTD & Additional Director
Megha Bhavesh Maheshwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd
Summary
Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Siyaram Impex Private Limited on February 12, 2007 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, Further, the name of Company was changed from Siyaram Impex Private Limited to Siyaram Recycling Industries Private Limited vide certificate dated July 27, 2023. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Siyaram Recycling Industries Private Limited to Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 24, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Incorporated in 2007, the Company is primarily engaged in (i) segregation of brass scrap (ii) manufacturing of brass ingots, billets and brass rods and (iii) manufacturing of brass based components (plumbing and sanitary parts) such as brass inserts, brass ceramic cartridges (brass spindles), brass valves, extension nipples etc. as per the customers requirements, from two manufacturing units (Unit-I and Unit-II) located at Village Lakhabaval, District Jamnagar. It manufacture brass ingots, billets and rods through brass scrap from manufacturing unit-II located at Jamnagar. Additionally, it supply brass ingots to esteemed customers in India such as Astral Limited, Kajaria Bathware and AGI Greenpac (formerly known as HSIL). It procure brass scrap mainly from international market such as USA, UK, Europe and Midd
Read More
The Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹154 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹335.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd is 43.77 and 2.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹60.63 and ₹183.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 111.37%, 6 Month at 110.45%, 3 Month at 21.38% and 1 Month at -2.45%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.