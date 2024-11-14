Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at Plot No. 6 & 7, Village : Lakhabaval Post : Khodiyar Colony, Jamnagar-361006, Gujarat at 12:00 P.M. , had considered the following matter: 1. Approval of Standalone Unaudited Financial Result for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Limited Review report; 2. Allotment of 29,91,712 equity shares, on preferential basis, for cash consideration, at an issue price of ?118/- per share, for an aggregate issue size of ?35,30,22,016. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 2 Oct 2024

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/ or other securities including share warrants and or any other eligible securities through any or all of various permissible methods subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2. The approval of Shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal would be taken through requisite means as may be approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. ln terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today [i.e.) Saturday, October 5, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the following businesses: Alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company. Fund Raising through Preferential issue of 30,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each at an issue price of 118/- (Rupees one Hundred and Eighteen only) per equity share for aggregate amount of up to Rs. 35,40,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Five Crores Forty Lakhs only), subject to approval from the shareholders. Noting of valuation Report dated October 5, 2024, obtained in connection with the proposed Preferential Issue of Equity Shares issued by a Registered valuer. Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

1. The 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at registered office of the company at Plot No. 6 & 7, Village: Lakhabaval , Post: Khodiyar Colony, Jamnagar , Gujarat, 361006 for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024; 2. Approval of Draft Notice for calling 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on September 30, 2024; 3. Approval of Draft of Directors Report for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024; 4. Appointment of CS Murtuza Mandor, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer for E voting and voting at AGM; 5. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for a period (7) days from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive). The shareholders of the Company, holding September 23, 2024 may cast their vote electronically

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024