Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.8
13.81
13.81
13.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.93
32.44
24.96
21.74
Net Worth
76.73
46.25
38.77
35.55
Minority Interest
Debt
59.33
67.07
28.21
29.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.04
Total Liabilities
136.06
113.32
66.98
64.91
Fixed Assets
6.09
6.96
7.56
7.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0.23
0.24
0.13
Networking Capital
129
105.4
57.08
57.34
Inventories
119.28
77.55
49.43
40.42
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
29.38
34.58
33.6
42.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.62
31.29
5.59
7.6
Sundry Creditors
-17.78
-27.17
-27.26
-29.31
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.5
-10.85
-4.28
-4.06
Cash
0.52
0.72
2.1
0.38
Total Assets
136.05
113.31
66.98
64.89
