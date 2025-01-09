Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS (INCLUDES ECONOMIC OVERVIEW)

The brass recycling industry plays a crucial role in the global circular economy, promoting resource efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and ensuring the sustainable use of non-ferrous metals. Brass, an alloy of copper and zinc, is widely used across industries, including automotive, construction, plumbing, electrical, and household goods, making its recycling an essential aspect of material management. The increasing demand for sustainable practices and the rising cost of raw materials have further boosted the importance of recycling within the brass industry.

Market Trends

1. Growing Demand for Sustainable Materials: As industries across the globe strive to meet environmental standards and regulatory requirements, the demand for recycled brass has increased. Brass recycling reduces the need for virgin material, decreases energy consumption, and minimizes greenhouse gas emissions.

2. Technological Advancements: Advancements in recycling technologies, such as improved sorting and alloy separation methods, have enhanced the efficiency and profitability of brass recycling operations. Innovations in automation and artificial intelligence are helping recyclers recover higher yields of usable brass from scrap.

3. Rising Costs of Raw Materials: The rising costs of copper and zinc, key components of brass, have driven manufacturers to seek more affordable sources of material. Recycled brass provides a cost-effective alternative, helping to mitigate price volatility in raw material markets.

4. Circular Economy Initiatives: Governments and industries are increasingly focusing on circular economy initiatives. Recycling and reusing brass align with these initiatives, promoting sustainability, reducing waste, and conserving finite resources.

5. Environmental Regulations: Stricter environmental regulations globally are driving recycling activities, with governments incentivizing industries to adopt sustainable practices and reduce their carbon footprint.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS Opportunities

1. Expansion of the Automotive and Electrical Industries: Both sectors rely heavily on brass for components like connectors, terminals, and electrical fittings. With the growing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure, the need for brass and its recycling is expected to increase.

2. Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Urbanization in emerging economies is driving demand for construction materials, including brass, creating opportunities for recyclers to supply sustainable alternatives to virgin materials.

3. Technological Innovation: As the industry continues to adopt cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation, there will be further opportunities for enhanced operational efficiency, reducing waste, and increasing yield in recycling processes.

4. Government Support and Policies: Incentives, subsidies, and policies that support recycling industries, particularly in Europe and North America, are creating favorable environments for brass recyclers to thrive. This is also evident in emerging markets, where governments are increasingly promoting waste reduction and recycling.

Challenges

1. Fluctuating Metal Prices: Brass recycling is highly dependent on global copper and zinc prices, which can be volatile. Price fluctuations can impact profitability, requiring companies to carefully manage risks and optimize operations.

2. Quality Control: Maintaining consistent quality in recycled brass is challenging due to varying scrap metal sources. Advanced sorting and alloy separation technologies can help address this issue, but smaller players may struggle with the capital investment required.

3. Regulatory Compliance: While environmental regulations can provide opportunities, they also add to operational complexity. Brass recyclers must ensure compliance with safety and environmental standards, which can increase costs.

4. Competition from Primary Metals: Despite the environmental and cost benefits of recycled materials, primary metal producers continue to dominate the market. The competition from primary metals, especially during periods of low prices, can challenge the competitiveness of recycled brass.

SEGMENT WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE

Particulars As at March 31, 2024 As at March 31, 2023 Amount in Lakhs Amount in Lakhs A. Segment revenue Domestic 36,467.06 33,051.49 Export 4,831.78 16,235.87 Total 41,298.84 49,287.35 B. Segment Results Domestic 2,695.62 (1,918.82) Export 220.44 5,035.39 Total 2,916.06 3,116.56

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK

The financial performance of the brass recycling industry has been robust, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable materials and the growing emphasis on circular economies. Profit margins have expanded due to the rising prices of brass and the increased efficiency of recycling processes.

Looking ahead, the industry is expected to experience steady growth, fueled by technological advancements, government support, and an expanding demand base in key sectors such as automotive, construction, and electronics. However, recyclers must remain vigilant about cost control, regulatory compliance, and managing fluctuations in raw material prices.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls towards achieving orderly and efficient conduct of its business operations, adherence to companys policies, optimum utilization of resources, and effective monitoring thereof in order to prevent and detect frauds and errors in timely manner.

The internal control mechanism ensures that, all transactions are authorized, recorded, and reported correctly in a timely manner and compliance with all laws and regulations and policies and procedures laid down by the management from time to time.

BUSINESS, OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RISKS

The significant risks and concerns which may have an impact on the Companys business are as follows:

1. Indian Economy and International Economic trends 2. Interest rate fluctuations and high rates on inflation 3. Foreign Currency rate fluctuations

4. Unforeseen circumstances like natural calamities- pandemic, floods, earthquakes, closure due to violence 5. Government Policies & Regulations

RISK MANAGEMENT

1. Metal Price Hedging: To mitigate the risk of fluctuating metal prices, many companies employ hedging strategies to stabilize costs.

2. Investment in Technology: Continued investment in sorting and recycling technologies is essential for enhancing profitability and ensuring compliance with stringent quality and environmental standards.

3. Diversification: Brass recyclers are increasingly diversifying their operations to include other non-ferrous metals, which helps reduce dependency on any single material and provides a hedge against price volatility.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

During the year, the company earned a profit before tax of Rs. 1015.60, marking a decrease compared to the Rs. 1033.22 lakhs reported in the previous year. This represents a reduction in profitability, possibly due to factors such as increased operational costs, fluctuations in raw material prices, lower sales volumes, or other financial or market conditions. The details analysis and discussion on financial performance has been reflected in Directors Report, which has also been reviewed by Audit Committee from time to time.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company considers employees as its vital and most valuable assets. Your Company considers manpower as its assets and understands that people have been driving force for growth and expansion of the Company. Company has always remained an equal opportunity employer and has embedded these values in its employees. Manpower are being mentored to take on larger roles in the organisations. Through our learning and development initiatives, the Company continues to upskill our employees for their jobs. The Company is into process of continuous improvements based on feedback and inputs from multiple stakeholders, past experiences and industrys best practices for giving better employee experiences. During the year, the company employed 54 permanent employees.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL

Key Financial Ratio:

Sr. No. Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Change (%) 1 Inventory Turnover Ratio Times 11.70 22.17 -47.22 % 2 Net Profit Ratio % 1.82 % 1.45 % 25.29 % 3 Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio Times 12.91 14.47 -10.73 % 4 Current Ratio Times 1.74 1.42 22.21% 5 EBIT Interest Coverage Ratio Times 2.62 2.94 -11.01 % 6 Debt Equity Ratio Times 0.77 1.45 -46.69 % 7 Return on Equity Ratio % 0.12 0.17 -25.96 % 8 Return on Capital Employed % 10.45 % 13.04 % -19.86 %

Note 1

Companys Net Profit during the year has been increased by 25.29 % as compared to Previous Year mainly due to highest turnover and maintaining cost of material consumed during the year below as compared to previous year which has led to a phenomenal increase in Net Profit Margins.

Note 2

Debt Equity Ratio has been improved during the year mainly due to increase in Equity Capital and Securities premium received through Initial Public Offer by company as well as increase in current year net profit as compared to previous year.

Note 3

During the year there is a slight decrease in return on Equity Ratio on account of increase in Share capital and received through initial public offer by company.

Cautionary Statement

The Management Discussions and Analysis Statement made above are on the basis of available data as well as certain assumptions as to the economic conditions, various factors affecting raw material prices, selling prices, trend and consumer demand and preference, governing and applicable laws and other economic and political factors. The management cannot guarantee the accuracy of the assumptions and projected performance of the Company in future. It is therefore, cautioned that the actual results may differ from those expressed and implied therein.