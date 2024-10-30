iifl-logo-icon 1
Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd EGM

170.9
(4.49%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Siyaram CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM5 Oct 202431 Oct 2024
ln terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today [i.e.) Saturday, October 5, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the following businesses: Alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company. Fund Raising through Preferential issue of 30,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each at an issue price of 118/- (Rupees one Hundred and Eighteen only) per equity share for aggregate amount of up to Rs. 35,40,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Five Crores Forty Lakhs only), subject to approval from the shareholders. Noting of valuation Report dated October 5, 2024, obtained in connection with the proposed Preferential Issue of Equity Shares issued by a Registered valuer. Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Read less.. The first extra ordinary general meeting of the members of the company is scheduled to be held on the Thursday 31 October 2024 at 12:30 P.M. at the registered office of the company through video conferencing or other audio visual means Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024) The summary proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd held on Thursday October 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/10/2024) Disclosure of the voting results and consolidated scrutinizer report of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Thursday 31st October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.11.2024)

Siyaram: Related News

No Record Found

