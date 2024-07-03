Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd Summary

Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Siyaram Impex Private Limited on February 12, 2007 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli, Further, the name of Company was changed from Siyaram Impex Private Limited to Siyaram Recycling Industries Private Limited vide certificate dated July 27, 2023. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Siyaram Recycling Industries Private Limited to Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 24, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Incorporated in 2007, the Company is primarily engaged in (i) segregation of brass scrap (ii) manufacturing of brass ingots, billets and brass rods and (iii) manufacturing of brass based components (plumbing and sanitary parts) such as brass inserts, brass ceramic cartridges (brass spindles), brass valves, extension nipples etc. as per the customers requirements, from two manufacturing units (Unit-I and Unit-II) located at Village Lakhabaval, District Jamnagar. It manufacture brass ingots, billets and rods through brass scrap from manufacturing unit-II located at Jamnagar. Additionally, it supply brass ingots to esteemed customers in India such as Astral Limited, Kajaria Bathware and AGI Greenpac (formerly known as HSIL). It procure brass scrap mainly from international market such as USA, UK, Europe and Middle East. Post procurement, segregation of brass is done at Unit-III located in Jamnagar itself.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offering of 49,92,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.