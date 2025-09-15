(As required by Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment

of Securities) Rules, 2014)

To,

The Board of Directors

SK MINERALS & ADDITIVES LIMITED

(Formerly known as "SK MINERALS & ADDITIVES PRIVATE LIMITED")

Satkartar Building, Near Khalsa Petrol Pump, G.T. Road,

Ludhiana, Khanna-141401, Punjab, India.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Standalone Financial Statements of SK Minerals & Additives Limited

(formerly known as "SK Minerals & Additives Private Limited") (hereinafter referred as the "Company" or

"Issuer"),comprising of Restated Statement of Standalone Assets and Liabilities as at August 31, 2025, March

31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, the Restated Statement of Standalone Profit and Loss

(including other comprehensive income), the Restated Statement of Changes in Equity, the Restated

Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the period ended August 31, 2025 and Financial Year ended March 31,

2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31,2023, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies to the

Restated Standalone Financial Statements (collectively, the "Restated Standalone Financial Statements"), as

approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 15, 2025 for the

purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus ("DRHP") / Red Herring Prospectus ("RHP") /

Prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares

("IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part-I of Chapter-III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the Act") read with Rules

4 to 6 of the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules,2014 ("the Rules").

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2018 as amended from time to time pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board

of India ,1992 ("the SEBI ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") as amended from time to time ("the Guidance Note").

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Standalone Financial

Statements for the purpose of inclusion in the DRHP / RHP / Prospectus to be filed with Securities and

Exchange Board of India, Stock Exchange (BSE Limited), and Registrar of Companies, Punjab and Chandigarh

in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Standalone Financial Information has been prepared by the

Management of the company. The responsibility of the Board of Directors includes designing, implementing

and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated

Standalone Financial Statements. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that

the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note read with the SEBI

Communication, as applicable.

3. We have examined such Restated Standalone Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our

engagement letter dated September 17, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the

Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics

issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of

evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely

to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR

Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. These Restated Standalone Financial Information have been prepared and compiled by the management from the

Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended August 31,2025 and Financial Year ended

March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 are prepared in accordance with accounting principles

generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act,

("Indian GAAP") read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended which have been

approved by the Board of Directors / Proprietor at their meetings held on September 15, 2025, August 22,

2025, September 02, 2024 and September 02, 2023 respectively.

5. Our Work has been carried out in accordance with the Standards on Auditing under section 143 (10) of the

Act, Guidance Note on reports in company Prospectuses (Revised 2016) and other applicable authoritative

pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and pursuant to the requirements of

Section 26 of the Act read with applicable rules and ICDR Regulations. This work was performed solely to

assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act and the ICDR

Regulations in connection with the issue.

Opinion

6. In accordance with the requirements of Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Act read with the Rules, the

ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note, we have examined the Restated Financial Information of the

company which have been arrived after making adjustments and regrouping /reclassifications, which in our

opinion were appropriate, and have been fully described in Annexure 6: Notes on Restatement Adjustments

to Audited Financial Statements and based on our examination, we report that :

i. The Restated Statement of Standalone Assets and Liabilities of the Company, as at August 31, 2025,

March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 examined by us, as set out in Annexure 1 to this

report, have been arrived at after making adjustments and regrouping/ reclassifications as in our opinion

were appropriate.

ii. The Restated Statement of Standalone Profit and Loss of the Company, for the period ended August 31,

2025 and Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 examined by us,

as set out in Annexure 2 to this report, have been arrived at after making adjustments and

regrouping/reclassifications as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Annexure 6.

iii. The Restated Statement of Standalone Cash Flows of the Company, and for the period ended August 31,

2025 and Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, examined by us,

as set out in Annexure 3 to this report, have been arrived at after making adjustments and regrouping/

reclassifications as in our opinion were appropriate.

7. Based on the above and according to the information and explanations given to us, we further report that the

Restated Standalone Financial Information of the Company, as attached to this report and as mentioned in

paragraph 6 above, read with Significant Accounting Policies (Annexure 4), Notes to Restated Summary

Statements (Annexure 5) and Notes on Adjustments for Restatement of Profit and Loss (Annexure 6), have

been prepared in accordance with the Act, the Rules, and the ICDR Regulations and;

a. Have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies of the company

in respective financial period / years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed

accounting policy for all the reporting period / years;

b. Have been made after incorporating adjustments for the material amounts in the respective financial

period / years to which they relate;

c. There are no qualifications in the Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Statements of the company

as at August 31, 2025, March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 which require any

adjustments; and

d. There are no extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately.

8. We have also examined the following Restated Standalone Financial Information of the company set out in the

Annexures prepared by the Management and approved by the Board of Directors for the period ended August

31,2025, and Financial Year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023:-

1. Restated Summary Statement of Notes to Restated Summary Statements Annexure 5 2 Restated Summary Statement of Reconciliation of Restated Profit/ (Loss) to

Profit/ (Loss) as per Audited Financial Statements Annexure 6 3. Restated Summary Statement of Equity Share Capital Annexure 7 4. Restated Summary Statement of Reserves and Surplus Annexure 8 5. Restated Summary Statement of Long-Term Borrowings Annexure 9 6. Restated Summary Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities/ Assets (Net) Annexure 10 7. Restated Summary Statement of Long-Term Provisions Annexure 11 8. Restated Summary Statement of Short-Term Borrowings Annexure 12 9. Restated Summary Statement of Trade Payables Annexure 13 10. Restated Summary Statement of Other Current Liabilities Annexure 14 11. Restated Summary Statement of Short-Term Provisions Annexure 15 12. Restated Statement of Property, Plant & Equipment Annexure 16 13. Restated Summary Statement of Capital Work in Progress Annexure 17 14. Restated Summary Statement of Other Non-Current Assets Annexure 18 15. Restated Summary Statement of Current Investments Annexure 19 16. Restated Summary Statement of Inventories Annexure 20 17. Restated Summary Statement of Trade Receivables Annexure 21 18. Restated Summary Statement of Cash and Cash Equivalents Annexure 22 19. Restated Summary Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances Annexure 23 20. Restated Summary Statement of Other Current Assets Annexure 24 21. Restated Summary Statement of Revenue from Operations Annexure 25 22. Restated Summary Statement of Other Income Annexure 26 23. Restated Summary Statement of Cost of Materials Consumed Annexure 27 24. Restated Summary Statement of Purchases of Stock in Trade/Traded Goods Annexure 28 25 Restated Summary Statement of Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods

and Work in Progress Annexure 29 26. Restated Summary Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses Annexure 30 27. Restated Summary Statement of Finance Costs Annexure 31 28. Restated Summary Statement of Depreciation and Amortization Expense Annexure 32 29. Restated Summary Statement of Other Expenses Annexure 33 30. Restated Summary Statement of Earnings Per Share Annexure 34 31. Restated Summary Statement of Related Party Transactions Annexure 35 32 Restated Summary Statement of Reconciliation of Liabilities Arising from

Financing Activities Annexure 36 33. Restated Summary Statement of Financial Ratios Annexure 37 34. Restated Summary Statement of Other Financial Information Annexure 38 35. Restated Summary Statement of Employment Benefit Obligations Annexure 39 36. Restated Summary Statement of Tax Shelter Annexure 40 37. Restated Summary Statement of Other Financial Information Annexure 41 38. Restated Summary Statement of Capitalisation Statement Annexure 42 39. Restated Summary Statement of Financial Indebtedness Annexure 43

9. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality

Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and

Related Services Engagements.

10. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports

issued by us, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to

herein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the management for inclusion in the Offer Document to be filed with

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Stock Exchange (BSE Limited), and Registrar of Companies, Punjab and

Chandigarh in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company. Our report should not be used,

referred to or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not

accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report

is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For Rajesh Dharampal & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 0021920N Peer Review Number: 018906

Rajesh Kumar Proprietor Membership Number: 510631 UDIN: 25510631BMGYKN7472