No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9
5
1.6
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.66
7.72
4.63
2.78
Net Worth
23.66
12.72
6.23
2.79
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,550.6
|129.28
|2,94,385.34
|504.04
|0.05
|5,875.6
|231.32
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,022.8
|333.16
|46,105.2
|23.46
|0.05
|186.97
|40.37
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
812.55
|65.9
|28,520.51
|69.18
|0.98
|836.61
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
290.3
|15.25
|22,694.91
|200.21
|2.34
|12,757.28
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
599.85
|135.71
|13,249.79
|16.04
|0.25
|281.93
|67.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Satkartar Building G.T.Road,
Khanna,
Punjab - 141401
Tel: +91 90411 14180
Website: http://www.skminerals.net
Email: companysecretary@skminerals.net
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by SK Minerals & Additives Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.