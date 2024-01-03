SK Minerals & Additives Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
9
5
1.6
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.66
7.72
4.63
2.78
Net Worth
23.66
12.72
6.23
2.79
Minority Interest
Debt
44.73
34.73
23.63
10.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0.1
0
Total Liabilities
68.42
47.45
29.96
13.71
Fixed Assets
4.74
4.63
3.51
2.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.09
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0
0
Networking Capital
55.99
40.41
25.93
11.51
Inventories
19.28
7.12
3.86
2.98
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.61
17.49
8.01
16.63
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
15.86
22.39
21.65
3.66
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.1
-2.19
-2.31
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.67
-6.49
-5.4
-9.45
Cash
5.6
2.38
0.51
0.11
Total Assets
68.42
47.45
29.95
13.7
