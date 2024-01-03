iifl-logo

SK Minerals & Additives Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9

5

1.6

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.66

7.72

4.63

2.78

Net Worth

23.66

12.72

6.23

2.79

Minority Interest

Debt

44.73

34.73

23.63

10.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0.1

0

Total Liabilities

68.42

47.45

29.96

13.71

Fixed Assets

4.74

4.63

3.51

2.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.09

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.03

0

0

Networking Capital

55.99

40.41

25.93

11.51

Inventories

19.28

7.12

3.86

2.98

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

27.61

17.49

8.01

16.63

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

15.86

22.39

21.65

3.66

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

-0.1

-2.19

-2.31

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.67

-6.49

-5.4

-9.45

Cash

5.6

2.38

0.51

0.11

Total Assets

68.42

47.45

29.95

13.7

